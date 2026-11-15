Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026

Houthis advance on Aden as government bolsters city defenses

By AFP 15 November 2026, 11:14 pm
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A boat motors under Al-Maashiq Presidential Palace in Aden, Yemen, August 20, 2024. (AP Photo/File)
A boat motors under Al-Maashiq Presidential Palace in Aden, Yemen, August 20, 2024. (AP Photo/File)

Yemen’s Houthis are advancing on the interim seat of the internationally recognized government and are positioned just 60 kilometers from Aden, sources tell AFP, as government forces rush to defend the city.

Four military sources within government forces and two government sources say the Houthis have seized control of two districts in Lahj province and are moving towards Aden.

They say the Houthis are positioned at the Al-Kharaz camp in Al-Madariba, 60 kilometers (about 37 miles) from the city.

The Houthis, who control most of northwest Yemen — the country’s most populous region — have been battling the Saudi-backed government for territory for more than a decade.

In recent weeks, they have made major gains on the ground, seizing the Red Sea coast in a lightning offensive, while launching regular attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s government said today that it was redeploying its forces from areas near the Red Sea to reinforce troops “where current circumstances require,” with securing Aden and nearby provinces taking priority.

Houthi military sources later confirmed that they had seized control of the Red Sea areas evacuated by government forces.

Two military sources in the Iran-backed group tell AFP that Houthi forces deployed in the evacuated areas, stretching from Dhubab to positions near Khor Amira, over a distance of more than 150 kilometers (93 miles).

Military officials told AFP on Friday that government forces had begun erecting sandbag defenses and digging tunnels around Aden as the Houthis pressed southwards.

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