IDF says ‘senior terrorist in Hamas’s military wing’ targeted in Gaza strike

Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis says that it has intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the group towards the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Saudi civil defense had issued an alert warning of potential danger in Riyadh before announcing that the threat had passed.
Transportation Ministry reps to visit Dubai Sunday for briefing on flydubai attack probe
A delegation of representatives from Israel’s Transportation Ministry will depart for the United Arab Emirates later today to meet with local security and aviation officials in light of the attack aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 in September, Hebrew media reports.
The delegation, led by Transportation Ministry director general Moshe Ben Zaken, will be briefed on the investigation into the September 30 attack before meeting with senior officials at Dubai International Airport.
The discussions with the airport officials will focus on preparations to reopen the Tel Aviv-Dubai flight route for international airlines, and on the possibility of Israeli airlines resuming flights to the Gulf state, Channel 13 reports.
Following the delegation’s visit, the Transportation Ministry will decide whether to allow flydubai to restart its flights to Israel.
The airline was barred from flying to Israel after the Omani copilot aboard Flight FZ1073 attacked the captain, Smit Machchhar, and attempted to crash the aircraft.
The plane plunged thousands of feet before several Israeli passengers burst into the cockpit, whose door Machchhar had managed to open, immobilized the terrorist copilot and initially stabilized the plane.
Two off-duty pilots aboard the flight then took over the controls and made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia before a replacement aircraft returned passengers to Tel Aviv.
Machchhar was seriously injured in the attack by the copilot, Hamam al-Hammami, who struck him in the back of the head with an emergency axe.
Haaretz photojournalist said assaulted by right-wing activists at protest outside Eisenkot’s home
Haaretz photojournalist Itai Ron was attacked by right-wing activists while covering a protest outside the home of Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot in Herzliya tonight, the newspaper reports.
According to Haaretz, Ron was beaten and called a “traitor” by some of the roughly 50 activists at the demonstration. The report adds that police officers witnessed the incident and did not intervene.
The Israel Police denies that its officers witnessed the attack, saying that Ron had “approached the on-site unit commander, claiming to have been assaulted.”
“The officers asked him to identify those involved, but he failed to cooperate and left the scene,” the statement continues. “If there is suspicion that a criminal offense has been committed, a complaint can be filed with the police, which will be examined accordingly.”
IDF says ‘senior terrorist in Hamas’s military wing’ targeted in Gaza strike
The IDF and Shin Bet announce in a joint statement that a “senior terrorist in Hamas’s military wing” was targeted in a strike a short while ago.
“Details to follow,” the brief statement adds.
Hamas sources tell Reuters that the strike targeted and killed Hamas commander Samir Abu Younis in Khan Younis, although this has not been confirmed by Israel.
Abu Younis was commander of the Rafah brigade in Hamas’ armed wing, the sources say.
Medics say Abu Younis was killed and others were wounded in an airstrike that targeted him in a street in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
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