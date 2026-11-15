Live Update From the Liveblog of Sunday, November 15, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed two Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh
The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis says that it has intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the group towards the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Saudi civil defense had issued an alert warning of potential danger in Riyadh before announcing that the threat had passed.
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