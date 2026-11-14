Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026

IDF says ‘senior terrorist in Hamas’s military wing’ targeted in Gaza strike

By ToI Staff and Reuters Today, 12:31 am
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The IDF and Shin Bet announce in a joint statement that a “senior terrorist in Hamas’s military wing” was targeted in a strike a short while ago.

“Details to follow,” the brief statement adds.

Hamas sources tell Reuters that the strike targeted and killed Hamas commander Samir Abu Younis in Khan Younis, although this has not been confirmed by Israel.

Abu Younis was commander of the Rafah brigade in Hamas’ armed wing, the sources say.

Medics say Abu Younis was killed and others were wounded in an airstrike that targeted him in a street in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

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