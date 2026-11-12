Settlers said to attack West Bank village, injuring 67-year-old Palestinian man

A 67-year-old man was injured after being beaten during a settler attack in a village near Ramallah in the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said on Thursday.

Settlers were also reported to have thrown stones at the village of Atara, with footage showing several cars with their windows smashed by rocks.

Additional footage showed settlers approaching the entrance to the village and confronting residents, who threw stones at them until the settlers retreated.

Settler violence has surged in recent months, with daily attacks and harassment, and few perpetrators charged or convicted. The attacks, some of which have targeted diplomats or press, have sparked widespread international backlash.

The rampant violence has also prompted international sanctions against Israel.

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Last month, President Isaac Herzog wrote to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that extremist settler violence was “a moral disgrace” and called for greater efforts to crack down on the phenomenon.

#شاهد | تضرر عدة منازل والمركبات جراء هجوم المستوطنين على قرية عطارة شمال رام الله. pic.twitter.com/bSKGddbyo7 — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) November 12, 2026

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Meanwhile, the Israeli military said Thursday that it had successfully evacuated two illegal outposts in the West Bank over the past day, from which settlers carried out violent attacks on Palestinians.

Civil Administration soldiers and Border Police officers operated against outposts near the Palestinian villages of Atara and Wadi al-Rahim, which the army said were “the source of repeated violent and illegal activity.”

The military said the forces dismantled and seized illegal construction components, temporary structures, vehicles and tents.

During an operation on Thursday against the Kfar Tarfon outpost near the village of Atara, the army said that “Israeli rioters barricaded themselves inside structures, while others attempted to reach the area.”

The troops used riot dispersal means and “completed the enforcement activity.”

Footage showed Border Police officers and bulldozers in the area, and the remains of the outpost at the demolition site.

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According to the settler activists, the law enforcement personnel arrived at Kfar Tarfon at 3 a.m., cleared out the residents and demolished homes as well as a sheep pen, a chicken coop and a communal dining room. Two vehicles belonging to residents of the outpost were confiscated, they said.

Over 200 illegal settlement outposts have been established in the West Bank during the four-year term of the outgoing government, many of which have reportedly been set up with the coordination of settlement municipal authorities, the IDF and other state agencies.

A small percentage of outposts are set up without such coordination, and it is these outposts that are often the target of enforcement by the Civil Administration, a quasi-military agency within the Defense Ministry controlled by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the architect of the government’s massive expansion of the settlement enterprise.

The military said Thursday that “the establishment of illegal outposts diverts the attention of security forces from their defensive and counterterrorism missions and undermines the security of the area.”

Many of the perpetrators of settler violence come from the illegal outposts set up in proximity to Palestinian communities.