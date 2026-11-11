Report: Vance weighing direct talks with Iran, Trump sees June MOU as blunder

Mississippi Democrat declared winner of US Senate race
JACKSON, Mississippi — Democratic nominee Scott Colom has defeated Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi’s closely contested US Senate race after a prolonged ballot counting process, giving the state its first Black US senator since post-Civil War Reconstruction.
Colom’s narrow victory is a seismic shift in Mississippi, which has been controlled mostly by white conservatives for generations, and it will echo through the country as well. The outcome adds to a decisive midterm rebuke of US President Donald Trump, whose party suffered defeats in several Republican-controlled states, and it will bolster some Democrats’ argument that their future runs through the American South.
The Associated Press calls the contest Wednesday in Colom’s favor after local elections officials spent several days processing absentee and provisional ballots, called affidavit ballots in Mississippi.
Nvidia reportedly readying to oust CEO Jensen Huang
Nvidia’s board is preparing to oust CEO Jensen Huang after he had two extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
The board is preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday to determine his future, the report adds.
Earlier in the day, the New York Times reported that Huang had an extramarital affair with a company executive who reported to him.
New UTJ lawmaker says he backs studying secular subjects, helping Haredi soldiers, mass employment
New United Torah Judaism Eliakim Stark voices a series of positions in a new interview that diverge from those of most of his party members, including supporting studying secular subjects at schools, helping ultra-Orthodox soldiers, and backing mass employment alongside Torah studies.
Unlike most of his colleagues, Stark lived abroad — in Belgium — until the age of 16, and is familiar with the ultra-Orthodox way of life outside of Israel, which includes working alongside Torah studies and studying math, English and other secular subjects at school.
In an interview with Channel 13, Stark says that as an MK, he wants to care for “hundreds of thousands of young Haredim who yearn for employment opportunities,” acknowledging that unlike abroad, the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel has grown to the point that its effect on the national economy cannot be ignored.
“We have to help them. There will be thousands, if not tens of thousands, more families earning a living,” he says.
Asked about core curriculum in schools, which most ultra-Orthodox leaders reject, Stark says: “If there are Haredim who want to study core subjects, they must be given the opportunities in a way that is adapted to the ultra-Orthodox community. I think this is the main challenge, for the state to understand that instead of re-educating the Haredim, it needs to enable and give them the opportunities.”
Stark belongs to the Belz Hasidic sect, whose spiritual leaders have endorsed schools that teach core subjects and taken a relatively lenient stance on military enlistment.
Stark says the thousands of ultra-Orthodox soldiers must be given assistance with whatever they need, adding that senior ultra-Orthodox leaders have told him as much. He declines to elaborate, saying that things in this regard that are done in private are far more effective than those done publicly, which can draw backlashes.
Amid negotiations between his party and the bloc led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot, Stark says cooperation with anyone in the Knesset, including the Arab-led parties, is legitimate for the Haredi parties if this can work in their interest.
Report: Vance weighing direct talks with Iran, Trump sees June MOU as blunder
US Vice President JD Vance is weighing direct talks with a top Iranian security official, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed US and Middle East officials.
Mohsen Rezaei, secretary-general of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said earlier today that there are no plans to meet Vance.
US officials tell the outlet that Vance has taken the lead role in diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement with Iran, eclipsing White House envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
Trump has been privately criticizing the June memorandum of understanding with Iran that Vance helped negotiate, two US officials say, insisting that it was a mistake and allowed Iran to recover and bring in oil revenues.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller back maintaining the blockade on Iran until it gives, say two US officials.
Anti-Zionist NYC students hold ‘Day of Rage’ protest outside public college
US student activists hold a “Day of Rage” protest outside Hunter College, part of the public City University of New York (CUNY).
The protest is on a public sidewalk, not on the college’s property.
Anti-Zionist groups around the city had advertised the rally, but it remains relatively small, with fewer than 100 participants.
The protesters chant, “Globalize the intifada,” “Zionism will fall” and “Resistance is justified.”
“Palestine is Arab,” they chant in Arabic. They berate police at the scene as “racist.” Many are masked and wearing keffiyehs.
They hold signs stating their demands — to abolish the CUNY board of trustees, that CUNY divest from Israel and that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani “stop the sale of stolen land in NYC.”
The protesters also attack Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. They chant, “Mamdani, take a stand, meet all of our demands” and “Jessica Tisch has got to go.”
They accuse Democrats and CUNY of abetting “genocide.”
“We are here to keep the pressure on this city. We are here to keep the pressure on Mayor Mamdani,” a speaker tells the crowd. “This is the heart and soul of Zionism. Without New York, there is no Zionism.”
Denmark, European countries pushing for emergency UN security council meeting on E1
The United Nations Security Council is preparing to convene an emergency meeting next week on Israeli plans to build in the E1 area of the West Bank, east of Jerusalem, Israel’s Mission to the UN tells The Times of Israel.
The effort is being led by a number of European countries, led by UNSC member Denmark.
The move is an attempt to forestall Israel’s tender process. The Israel Land Authority’s deadline for opening tender bids on the construction of 1,234 housing units is November 19.
Israel is working with its close allies on the UNSC, the US and Greece, to torpedo the meeting.
“While the Middle East is on fire and Iran’s terrorist regime continues to threaten global peace, European countries are choosing to summon the Security Council for an emergency meeting simply because Israel is building in its own country,” Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon tells The Times of Israel.
“This is a moral disgrace and proof of how completely out of touch with reality these countries have become. Our right to build and develop our country is indisputable. We will not accept dictates or moral lectures from those who choose to turn a blind eye to real terrorism.”
The E1 project would see thousands of housing units built as an extension of the Ma’ale Adumim city-settlement, between the existing western boundaries of Ma’ale Adumim and East Jerusalem, cutting off territorial contiguity between key Palestinian population centers, including Ramallah, East Jerusalem and Bethlehem.
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