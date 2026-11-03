International and Israeli showrunners to talk TV at Jerusalem Sessions

Jerusalem Sessions, a three-day event celebrating TV series and their creators, is returning to the capital for a second edition, featuring local showrunners and global industry professionals.

The television festival will be November 17-19 at the National Library of Israel, with screenings, panels and conversations.

The event opens with the premiere of Season 3 of the Yes historical series “The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem,” followed by a panel with actors Michael Aloni, Hila Saada and Eli Steen and creator Shlomo Moshiah.

Other screenings include a standalone episode of “The Chef,” about a tech worker (Guri Alfi) who gets an unexpected second chance to work in a prestigious Tel Aviv restaurant.

There will be onstage conversations, including one with visitor Terence Winter, creator of “Boardwalk Empire,” who also worked on “The Sopranos” and “The Wolf of Wall Street” and will be on his first visit to Israel.

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Other guests include Minkie Spiro, a director on “Better Call Saul” and “Downton Abbey”; David Hadda, creator of “The Zweiflers,” a German show about a Jewish family in present-day Frankfurt; Eyal Baumel, who manages some of the world’s most successful YouTubers, including MrBeast; and Jeff Sagansky, co-president of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

A session will be held in tribute to Dana Eden, the veteran TV producer who died unexpectedly this year, with remarks from her production partner Shula Spiegel and other colleagues.

Jerusalem Sessions was founded by the Jerusalem Media Initiative of the Jerusalem Development Authority.

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This year’s edition marks 100 years of television and looks at the past, present and future of the medium.

Keshet International is a fellow sponsor, with collaborative partners Yes, Kan 11, HOT and Teddy Productions.

“Jerusalem Sessions is exactly what Keshet International does every day: bringing Israeli stories and Israeli voices to the heart of the global industry,” said Keren Shahar, CEO of Keshet International. “Israeli content doesn’t just sell abroad. It inspires, it influences and it leads. We’re glad to play a meaningful part in this event.”

Tickets for individual sessions can be purchased on the Jerusalem Sessions website.

Sessions from the first edition can be viewed on the Jerusalem Sessions YouTube channel.