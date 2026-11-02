1:24 am

Israel reportedly pressing Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from joining renewed war with Iran

Lebanese soldiers man a checkpoint beside a Hezbollah flag at the entrance to Nabatieh on June 15, 2026, as displaced residents return to the southern city. (Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP)
Lebanese soldiers man a checkpoint beside a Hezbollah flag at the entrance to Nabatieh on June 15, 2026, as displaced residents return to the southern city. (Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP)

Israel has asked the Lebanese government to deploy troops who will set up road blocks in areas where Hezbollah operatives live in order to prevent the terrorist group from joining the fray if war resumes with Iran, the Kan public broadcaster reports, citing a security source.

The broadcaster says the request was relayed by US mediators, with Jerusalem warning Beirut that fighting in Lebanon will again flare up if Hezbollah attacks Israel.

Key Update
1:13 am

US, Ukraine and Russia to hold trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi next week — Witkoff

By AFP
US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff, right, and Jared Kushner wait to attend the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, on September 5, 2026. (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
US President Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff, right, and Jared Kushner wait to attend the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, on September 5, 2026. (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Ukrainian, Russian and US officials will hold a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi next week in a bid to push forward peace negotiations, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff says.

“The United States will mediate working-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, advancing President Trump’s mission to end the war,” Witkoff writes on X.

“Discussions will focus on post-war security arrangements, de-escalation, humanitarian efforts, and next steps toward peace,” he says, adding that US negotiators will also meet European and NATO officials this week in Brussels.

12:28 am

Saudi defense minister says he spoke with Hegseth about deescalating regional tensions, amid continued Houthi attacks

By Reuters
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right, participates in a welcoming ceremony with Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, February 24, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right, participates in a welcoming ceremony with Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, February 24, 2025, at the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Saudi Arabia discussed strategic defense cooperation and efforts to deescalate regional tensions with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a phone call, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman says.

The two also discussed regional and international developments, including efforts to contain tensions in the region and the continued attacks by the Houthis on the kingdom.

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11:11 pm

Trump: ‘Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!’

By Jacob Magid

US President Donald Trump claims on Truth Social that “oil prices are dropping like a rock” because “people feel that there will not be a war with Iran.”

“Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!” he adds.

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