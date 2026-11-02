Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Israel reportedly pressing Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from joining renewed war with Iran

Today, 1:24 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Lebanese soldiers man a checkpoint beside a Hezbollah flag at the entrance to Nabatieh on June 15, 2026, as displaced residents return to the southern city. (Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP)
Lebanese soldiers man a checkpoint beside a Hezbollah flag at the entrance to Nabatieh on June 15, 2026, as displaced residents return to the southern city. (Mahmoud ZAYYAT / AFP)

Israel has asked the Lebanese government to deploy troops who will set up road blocks in areas where Hezbollah operatives live in order to prevent the terrorist group from joining the fray if war resumes with Iran, the Kan public broadcaster reports, citing a security source.

The broadcaster says the request was relayed by US mediators, with Jerusalem warning Beirut that fighting in Lebanon will again flare up if Hezbollah attacks Israel.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.