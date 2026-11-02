Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Israel reportedly pressing Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah from joining renewed war with Iran
Israel has asked the Lebanese government to deploy troops who will set up road blocks in areas where Hezbollah operatives live in order to prevent the terrorist group from joining the fray if war resumes with Iran, the Kan public broadcaster reports, citing a security source.
The broadcaster says the request was relayed by US mediators, with Jerusalem warning Beirut that fighting in Lebanon will again flare up if Hezbollah attacks Israel.
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