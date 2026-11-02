Trump’s GOP makes final push to prevent expected landslide midterm loss to Democrats

Both main US political parties made their final pushes ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, with Republicans looking to prevent a predicted thumping at the hands of the Democrats, who were themselves looking to contain an emerging rift in the party and secure control of Congress.

Polls show Democrats are all but certain to take the majority from Republicans in the House of Representatives in Tuesday’s vote and have a real shot at winning the Senate, in what would be their first political check on US President Donald Trump’s unprecedented pursuit of control during his second term in office.

A big Democratic win would kick start the post-Trump era and could even begin the race to replace him in 2028. The final New York Times/Siena poll released Sunday evening showed Democratic candidates leading in all seven seats viewed as most competitive, though five remained within the margin of error.

Trump on Sunday closed out the final weekend of a turbulent midterm campaign with rallies in Kansas and Iowa, two states he has handily won in the past. Republicans in both states are fending off robust challenges from Democrats, threatening GOP majorities in the Senate while they’re already at risk in the House.

But in Iowa, Trump insisted Republicans were on the verge of sweeping victories on Election Day on Tuesday.

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“We’re going to elect ‘America first’ Republicans up and down the line,” he said near the start of a speech that lasted two hours, long even for Trump, who is known for his lengthy, free-wheeling rallies.

Later, he arrived tardy in Kansas, where Air Force One performed a theatrical flyover before landing for an outdoor, airport rally. Hundreds of people started leaving midway through his nearly 90-minute speech in rural central Kansas, which didn’t end until nearly 10 p.m. local time.

“This is our last stop. We’re closing it down tonight,” Trump said. He has crisscrossed the country since October 1, holding more than two dozen rallies in 19 states to lift up the GOP. He is scheduled to give his closing pitch of the midterm elections Monday in Washington at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

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With a record 54 million votes already cast in early ballots, the trips reflect the GOP’s defensive posture as the elections become a referendum on Trump’s White House second term.

They are a reminder of how starkly the political environment has changed since Trump’s last campaign. In 2024, he worked to flip states that had previously backed Democrat Joe Biden in 2020. This year, Trump has focused largely on states he has dominated before as voters, including previous supporters, question the economic fallout of his decision to impose tariffs and launch the war in Iran.

Democrats struggle with infighting in Michigan

But Democrats who have become increasingly bullish on their prospects were confronting challenges of their own.

In Michigan, Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s onetime opponent in the Senate primary, Haley Stevens, appeared with Republican Mike Rogers at a church service and later endorsed his campaign. Stevens, a congresswoman who has criticized El-Sayed as being insufficiently supportive of Israel, said she backed Rogers after an invitation to a Democratic event was rescinded.

“Our Democratic nominee for Senate said I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away,” Stevens said in a video announcing the endorsement. “And he’s right. And that’s why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today.”

The stunning move forced other Democrats to reiterate their support for El-Sayed. Chuck Schumer of New York, the top Democrat in the US Senate, said the party was “united in our support.” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, who leads the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said the party would “stand firmly” behind El-Sayed and “reject any efforts to divide Democrats.”

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Earlier, US Sen. Bernie Sanders, a top supporter of El-Sayed, dismissed concerns about a Democratic divide.

“Haley Stevens lost a very, very close primary. I can understand being upset about that,” the Vermont independent said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “But from what I can see, all over the state, people are standing up, they’re gonna stand with Abdul.”

Michigan plays a key role in the Democratic effort to retake control of the US Senate. If they don’t keep that seat on Tuesday, they would face additional pressure to win races in deeper Republican territory such as Texas, Kansas, Ohio or Iowa.

Midterms test Trump’s strength in GOP

The campaign’s closing stretch has largely become a test of Trump’s enduring strength in a Republican Party he reshaped in his image a decade ago. He’s hoping to energize voters like Jon Lutz, a Dubuque resident who watches videos of Trump all the time but attended his first rally on Sunday.

Lutz said he’s happy with Trump’s second-term record and wants Republicans to keep control of the House and Senate so his agenda will advance.

“He’s done what he’s said he’s going to do,” the 60-year-old civil engineer said. “I want him to keep going.”

Wendy Kuenzler was also seeing Trump for the first time on Sunday. Waiting in line at the concession stand, the 44-year-old from Burlington said she felt that Iowa was at a crossroads with multiple competitive elections. She plans to support Ashley Hinson, the US Senate nominee.

Kuenzler said she doesn’t blame rising gas and grocery prices on Trump. “He’s on the path to correcting it,” she said.

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In Kansas, Liz Wagner, a 59-year-old restaurant owner, traveled 165 miles from her hometown of Atchison to attend Trump’s outdoor rally at the airport in Salina, Kansas. She said she agrees “with everything he says.”

“I want people to get up and go to work and stop sticking their hands out,” she said while waiting to get into the rally. “The Democrats like to hand things out.”

Trump is betting that he can overcome the headwinds facing Republicans this year by relentlessly appearing before his most loyal supporters. But the more than two dozen rallies he held in October were occasionally overshadowed by Trump’s meandering asides and sometimes graphic descriptions of the physique of the male politicians he was supporting.

Trump paused the rallies on Saturday and spent the evening at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida at a jungle-themed Halloween party, where he bragged about the wealth of his guests and dismissed concerns about the country’s direction.

“The country has never done better,” he said.

Outgoing Rep. Don Bacon, Republican of Nebraska, raised concerns on Sunday that the president’s policies, particularly tariffs, could weigh down the GOP.

“Tariffs are not popular here in the Midwest,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I tried telling the president that.”

Bacon predicted “there will be a debate in the party” about its future if there are significant losses this week.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina was more optimistic. The chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee said he was confident Republicans would keep the Senate and embraced Trump’s role in the campaign.

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“There’s no doubt that President Trump has said himself that the midterm election is about him,” he told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “His agenda, without any question, is on the ballot.”

Will he accept the results?

The midterms have seen about $11 billion spent on advertising, with large chunks coming from individual mega-donors.

Elon Musk, a close Trump ally who led the so-called DOGE effort in dismantling entire government departments, has given a staggering nearly half-billion dollars to help get Republicans elected.

The campaigns have also been marked by blistering language and insults, led by Trump who falsely accused leading Democratic candidates of being everything from vegans to jihadists.

And hanging over everything is concern that Republicans will refuse to accept a loss, leading to a constitutional crisis similar to Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat.

A federal judge on Sunday tossed out an extremely unusual attempt by Trump’s administration to hold up a potential victory by a Democratic candidate for Senate in Alaska.

The lawsuit contended that if Democrat Mary Peltola beats the Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan, the result should not be certified because there is a third, minor candidate also called Dan Sullivan, allegedly recruited by Democrats to siphon off votes.