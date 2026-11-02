Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026

Joint List’s Jabareen: Opposition holdouts must face ‘political reality,’ cooperate to unseat Netanyahu

By AFP Today, 8:37 pm
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The leader of the largest Arab-majority party in the incoming 26th Knesset tells AFP that it is time for reluctant opposition members to acknowledge the “political reality” and join forces to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After both main camps were denied a majority in last week’s vote, Yousef Jabareen of the Joint List says opposition holdouts “must deal with the political reality and the numbers in the Knesset. Given the current parliamentary arithmetic, Netanyahu’s government… cannot be replaced without coordination with the Joint List.”

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