Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026
IDF: Israeli Navy to conduct drill at Zikim Beach near Gaza, starting tomorrow
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The Israeli Navy will conduct a drill starting tomorrow morning at Zikim Beach near the Gaza Strip, the military says.
The drill will end Wednesday afternoon.
During the exercise, there will be an increased presence of security forces and vessels in the area, and sounds of gunfire and explosions may be heard, the army warns.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Netanyahu says he’s holding talks on forming ‘broad national government’ under his leadership
- Report: Woman entered Eisenkot’s building today to search for his apartment; Eisenkot still not protected by Shin Bet
- Joint List’s Jabareen: Opposition holdouts must face ‘political reality,’ cooperate to unseat Netanyahu
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