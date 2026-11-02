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IDF: Israeli Navy to conduct drill at Zikim Beach near Gaza, starting tomorrow

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:07 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Israeli Navy will conduct a drill starting tomorrow morning at Zikim Beach near the Gaza Strip, the military says.

The drill will end Wednesday afternoon.

During the exercise, there will be an increased presence of security forces and vessels in the area, and sounds of gunfire and explosions may be heard, the army warns.

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