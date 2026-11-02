Reports: PM’s chief of staff Braverman to be indicted for his part in classified documents leak affair

Authorities intend to file an indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, for his part in the leak of classified documents to the German Bild newspaper in 2024, Hebrew media reports.

Braverman is suspected of holding a clandestine nighttime meeting with the chief suspect in the affair, Eli Feldstein, to inform him that an investigation was being conducted into the leak, and that he could quash it if it was connected to Feldstein.

Feldstein and another key suspect were arrested several days after the purported nighttime meeting and were subsequently indicted on charges of transferring classified documentation, among others, relating to the leak of the documents to Bild.

According to Hebrew reports, Braverman appeared for a hearing in the affair last month, after which Justice Ministry officials expressed intent to file an indictment against him for fraud, breach of trust, and obstruction of justice.

Braverman is also currently under investigation for suspected forgery and fraud over the illegal altering of records in the Prime Minister’s Office from October 7, 2023.