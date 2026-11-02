Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 2, 2026
Trump: ‘Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!’
Jacob Magid is The Times of Israel's US bureau chief
US President Donald Trump claims on Truth Social that “oil prices are dropping like a rock” because “people feel that there will not be a war with Iran.”
“Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!” he adds.
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