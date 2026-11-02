The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Nov. 2 – After midterms, will US reignite Iran War?

Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman on the crossroads facing the US and Israel following each country’s pivotal election, plus possible paths to a coalition in Israel

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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

For months, analysts have pegged the conclusion of elections in Israel and the US as the benchmark for the restart of the Iran War. Berman looks at what is happening on the military and diplomatic fronts and where signs are pointing.

More from The Daily Briefing

Ahead of the US midterm elections on Tuesday, a Gallup poll found that the unpopular Iran War ranked third in terms of issues Americans are voting on. With an increased buzz that it is the Jewish state that is pushing for a restart to fighting, where does this leave the US-Israel relationship?

And finally, could it be US Donald Trump who leads the push for a unity government in Israel? Berman sets the table in Washington. Who is invited?

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Iranian army: War could be longer than previous one, Trump won’t dictate its duration

Trump said weighing who to scapegoat for Iran war as he clashes with PM over renewed attack

Bennett, Golan pledge to back Eisenkot as PM, as bloc mulls which coalition to seek

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Yitzhak Ledee filmed and edited this episode.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
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