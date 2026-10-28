Daily Briefing October 28: Israel voted in droves. What comes next?

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Political correspondents Tal Schneider and Ariela Karmel join host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot gave celebratory remarks after exit poll results came in on Tuesday night, with each vowing to be the one to establish the next government. As dawn broke on Wednesday, the Netanyahu bloc began to pull ahead and we discuss what this may — or may not — mean.

One of the standout takeaways from yesterday was the massive percentage of voters — the highest since 1999 — and most especially in the Arab community. The duo weigh in on why this surge in the Arab community took place and how it may influence coalition calculations.

There’s one man who has already claimed victory, and that is US President Donald Trump, who on Wednesday credited his endorsement of Netanyahu for boosting the premier in the Knesset election. Schneider explains why this may not be fake news.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Eisenkot and Netanyahu each vow to form next coalition, even as exit polls predict stalemate

‘He’s united Arab Israelis’: Ben Gvir’s harsh policies drive high turnout in Arab towns

Trump takes credit for Netanyahu’s election boost after endorsement

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: