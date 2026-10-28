The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing October 28: Israel voted in droves. What comes next?

Political correspondents Tal Schneider and Ariela Karmel attempt to dissect election results and weigh in on the many outstanding questions

With:
  • Amanda Borschel-Dan
    Amanda Borschel-Dan

    Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, What Matters Now and The Reel Schmooze podcasts, and heads up The Times of Israel’s features.

  • Tal Schneider
    Tal Schneider

    Tal Schneider is a Political Correspondent at The Times of Israel

  • Ariela Karmel
    Ariela Karmel

    Ariela Karmel is a political correspondent at The Times of Israel. She previously reported for Calcalist and Haaretz. She holds an MA in Middle Eastern and African History from Tel Aviv University and a BA in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Political correspondents Tal Schneider and Ariela Karmel join host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot gave celebratory remarks after exit poll results came in on Tuesday night, with each vowing to be the one to establish the next government. As dawn broke on Wednesday, the Netanyahu bloc began to pull ahead and we discuss what this may — or may not — mean.

More from The Daily Briefing

One of the standout takeaways from yesterday was the massive percentage of voters — the highest since 1999 — and most especially in the Arab community. The duo weigh in on why this surge in the Arab community took place and how it may influence coalition calculations.

There’s one man who has already claimed victory, and that is US President Donald Trump, who on Wednesday credited his endorsement of Netanyahu for boosting the premier in the Knesset election. Schneider explains why this may not be fake news.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Eisenkot and Netanyahu each vow to form next coalition, even as exit polls predict stalemate

‘He’s united Arab Israelis’: Ben Gvir’s harsh policies drive high turnout in Arab towns

Trump takes credit for Netanyahu’s election boost after endorsement

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
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