Daily Briefing Oct. 26: Legal groups brace for right-wing interference at Arab polls

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Legal correspondent Jeremy Sharon joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

As Election Day approaches, Sharon discusses the civil and legal rights organizations that filed legal motions to ensure Likud and Religious Zionist party activists don’t intimidate Arab voters, including a motion to prohibit polling station officials from bearing firearms on site. The parties have announced plans to send some 2,000 activists to polling stations in Arab towns and cities, supposedly to prevent “fraudulent votes.”

There hasn’t been much serious discussion of the judicial reform agenda during the election campaign, reports Sharon, who asked all major political parties to detail their legal reform plans. Most major parties provided at least some details, but Sharon notes the lack of attention paid to one of the most contentious political agendas advanced by a government in recent decades.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Civil rights groups increasing efforts to ensure election integrity ahead of vote

A voter’s guide to judicial reform: The moves parties are planning after the election

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: