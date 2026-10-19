Daily Briefing Oct. 19 – Operation Olive Leaf: Police make rare arrest of 10 extremist settlers

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Israel announced the arrest of 10 suspected settler extremists on Monday morning, after days of international pressure to take action following weekend attacks on Palestinians, foreign diplomats and Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine in the West Bank. Fabian explains what is the responsibility of the police versus the IDF and Shin Bet is in preventing these attacks.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Wednesday warned of a possible security escalation “across all fronts” ahead of the October 27 elections, saying, “The IDF is at a high level of readiness to launch extensive offensive operations against anyone who attempts to harm Israeli civilians.” What does this heightened alert mean in practice?

Israel’s military is set to begin early voting for soldiers, with at least 850 polling stations set to be deployed next week at military bases and outposts across the country and beyond Israel’s borders. Soldiers will begin voting early Tuesday evening, due to “operational considerations.” Fabian unveils this very complicated process.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Police say 10 suspects arrested for West Bank settler attacks on journalist, EU diplomats

Settlers beat Palestinians, US journalist in West Bank attacks: ‘They kept kicking me and kicking me’

European diplomats attacked amid settler raids on West Bank olive harvest

IDF chief warns of ‘potential for escalation’ across all fronts, decries settler violence

First Knesset election ballots cast as voting opens at Israel’s missions abroad

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: