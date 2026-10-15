IDF chief warns of ‘potential for escalation’ across all fronts, decries settler violence

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Wednesday warned of a possible security escalation “across all fronts” ahead of the October 27 elections, while calling for settler violence against Palestinians to be “eradicated using every tool available to the State of Israel.”

Zamir’s comments came as he visited Central Command headquarters in the West Bank alongside its head, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth,

“In light of the numerous alerts across all fronts and the sensitivity of this period, the potential for escalation has increased,” Zamir said, noting that the 98th Division has been deployed to the West Bank to boost the IDF presence there.

“During this sensitive period, we must maintain vigilance and readiness on every front, preserve freedom of action and thwart threats quickly,” the IDF chief said. “We are pursuing and fighting terrorism everywhere. The IDF is at a high level of readiness to transition to broad offensive operations against any party that attempts to harm Israeli civilians.”

Zamir noted that the “sensitive period” included the ongoing olive harvest in the West Bank, which is often a time of heightened settler attacks against Palestinian farmers.

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“The IDF will continue to act to enable the harvest to take place while maintaining public order and the security of all populations in the area,” Zamir said. “Harming and committing violence against innocent people does not reflect the Israeli spirit or the Jewish spirit. [Such actions] must be condemned and eradicated using every tool available to the State of Israel.”

Zamir did not specify other potential hot spots, with his comments coming amid warnings by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Iran could try to disrupt the national vote by attacking Israel directly or through the terror groups Hamas in the Gaza Strip, or Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In a television interview Wednesday, Netanyahu reiterated that overthrowing Iran’s regime was essential for Israel, while adding he does not expect it to fall before the upcoming election and saying US President Donald Trump “understands the threat” posed by the regime. Netanyahu said earlier in the day it would not be “convenient” to attack Iran ahead of the election later this month, a day after a TV report that he pressed Trump to resume fighting against the Islamic Republic before then.

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Asked by the Kan public broadcaster whether the regime could fall before Israelis head to the polls, Netanyahu said: “No, I don’t think that’s realistic.”

“This regime must go,” he insisted, warning that Iran’s leadership will continue seeking Israel’s destruction as long as it remains in power. “It’s either us or them. I’ll make sure it’s them and not us — that they’re the ones who fall.”

Netanyahu also stressed his close relationship with Trump, saying he speaks with him “all the time.”

“I don’t usually share [what’s said in private conversations], but I can tell you that he certainly understands the threat posed by this regime,” Netanyahu said.

The premier repeated an argument he has made in the past that his relationship with Trump will be critical during the remaining two years of the US president’s term, questioning whether political rival Gadi Eisenkot could work as effectively with him.

While Netanyahu hast touted his ties to the US president, Trump has remained coy when pressed recently about whether he will make an endorsement in the closely fought race, claiming Tuesday the issue was not a priority when asked why he has yet to do so.

“We haven’t even thought about it. I may be doing something,” Trump said.