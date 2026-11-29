Welcome to “Still Life in Israel with Jessica Steinberg,” a weekly podcast in which The Times of Israel’s arts and culture editor explores what life in Israel looks and feels like right now, through conversations with the artists, writers, musicians, and other voices helping us make sense of this moment.

In this episode of “Still Life in Israel,” Jessica Steinberg speaks with actor and comic Michael Rapaport and director Ruth Berdah-Canet about the making of their documentary, “Am I Cancelled Yet?”

WATCH the full episode here:

The film is about Rapaport’s experiences following his December 2023 trip to Israel, as he responded to anti-Israel sentiment on social media and his shows were boycotted and canceled.

Rapaport and Berdah-Canet discuss how they met in Israel during the Hamas hostage crisis and through their mutual involvement in the Hostages Forum.

The film is a blend of stand-up comedy and documentary, Berdah-Canet describes.

Rapaport discusses the difficulties of the last three years; as a performer and actor, he has undergone much scrutiny for taking a stand against antisemitism and for Israel, and yet he feels it is mandatory to continue doing so.

“Am I Cancelled Yet” will close the upcoming Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival on December 10, at the Jerusalem Cinematheque.

At the end of the podcast, Steinberg presents the Still Life calendar, a brief listing of upcoming arts and culture events over the next week.

Still Life in Israel podcast episodes are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out last week’s episode: