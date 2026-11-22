Welcome to “Still Life in Israel with Jessica Steinberg,” a weekly podcast in which The Times of Israel’s arts and culture editor explores what life in Israel looks and feels like right now, through conversations with the artists, writers, musicians, and other voices helping us make sense of this moment.

In the fourth episode of “Still Life in Israel,” Jessica Steinberg speaks with author Ruth Margalit about her book, “In the Belly of the Whale: Portraits from a Fractured Israel” (Steerforth Press / Pushkin Press).

WATCH the full episode here:

Margalit’s debut book offers ten portraits of Israeli politicians, social figures, and dissidents, from writer Sayed Kashua and Likud loyalist and Transportation Minister Miri Regev to right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and The Democrats party leader Yair Golan, creating a mosaic of the forces that have led Israel to its current, fractured state.

She speaks about her experiences reporting for The New Yorker, where she first learned the art of profile writing, and about the emotional pull of writing about Israel in English for The New York Times Magazine as well, during her years living in New York City.

Margalit speaks about the Israel she returned to almost a decade ago with her own family, as a place that offers a kind of magnetic pull despite the despair that people have felt in recent years.

At the end of the podcast, Steinberg presents the Still Life calendar, a brief listing of upcoming arts and culture events over the next week.

Still Life in Israel podcast episodes are available for download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out last week’s episode: