After the corruption case against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suffered a blow last week, President Isaac Herzog on Sunday again invited the sides to his residence to hold discussions “with the aim of reaching agreements and ending the trial.”

The invitation was accepted by Netanyahu’s defense team, who urged that the trial be concluded as soon as possible.

“The president expresses his full confidence in Israel’s judges at all levels and believes that the panel of judges sitting in judgment should be listened to,” Herzog’s office said in a statement. “Therefore, the president proposes holding substantive and in-depth dialogue, with an open heart and a willing spirit, in order to reach agreements.”

The President’s Residence noted that when Herzog proposed talks earlier this year, Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miata publicly agreed, while Netanyahu’s side didn’t respond.

Following Herzog’s statement, Netanyahu’s defense team — Amit Hadad, Israel Wolnerman and Noa Milstein — said: “In light of the judge’s comments, there is no doubt that the trial must be concluded as early as possible and therefore we will attend a meeting at the President’s Residence.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The judges in the premier’s trial last week indicated there was little chance of a conviction in the most serious of the three cases against him — Case 4000, which includes a bribery charge — and urged that it be dropped, while suggesting there was likely no crime at all in Case 2000, a second case.

The court said that in Case 1000, in which the premier also faced charges of fraud and breach of trust, the prosecution should try to come to an agreement with the defense, indicating that this is the only one of the cases in which a conviction is realistically possible.

The statement was treated by Netanyahu and his allies as a vindication. Ministers and political allies of the prime minister called for the trial to be concluded, and some called for those responsible for the prosecution to be held to account.

Advertisement

Reacting to the court’s comments, Netanyahu demanded the case be closed, claiming it had stolen a decade from his family and the country in an undemocratic attempt to oust him from power.

The case against Netanyahu has been going on for a decade, and his trial began in 2020, making him the first serving Israeli premier to stand trial.

In Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of accepting luxury gifts worth hundreds of thousands of shekels from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer. The indictment alleges that Netanyahu performed various favors and provided assistance to Milchan, in particular, in return.

In Case 2000, Netanyahu allegedly negotiated to obtain positive media coverage in the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper in exchange for curtailing its competitors, in a deal that never came to fruition.

In Case 4000, the premier is accused of taking a bribe in the form of coverage altered in his favor on the Walla news website, in return for regulatory decisions benefiting owner Shaul Elovitch.

Netanyahu has strenuously denied any wrongdoing and has claimed, without evidence, that the charges against him were fabricated in an attempted coup by police, prosecutors and his political rivals.

Jeremy Sharon and Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.