The security cabinet is reportedly set to convene on Sunday to discuss implementing measures from US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, which has long been stalled.

Ministers will discuss an updated draft resolution reflecting understandings reached during a conversation earlier this week between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Channel 12 reported on Friday.

A Board of Peace official said Thursday the call had been productive and the US-controlled body to see Israel take steps to advance its Gaza rehabilitation plan in the coming days.

The security cabinet meeting will come one day before Board of Peace senior envoy Nickolay Mladenov is scheduled to brief the UN Security Council, in an address aimed at presenting progress in the panel’s efforts to disarm Hamas. The terror group approved the Board of Peace’s disarmament plan on July 30, but it has stalled since then, due to Israeli refusal to operationalize the governing and security bodies that are necessary for disarming Hamas and replacing its administration.

Israel has pushed back on the disarmament plan’s gradual framework, but hasn’t offered an alternative other than a resumption of military operations, which did not succeed in dismantling the terror group after three years of war.

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US and Board of Peace officials have accused the Netanyahu government of blocking their efforts due to purely political considerations during and in the immediate aftermath of the October 27 election.

Channel 12 says the measures that the security cabinet is slated to approve include construction of facilities to house troops from the International Stabilization Force, tasked with helping secure the postwar Gaza Strip.

The force is aiming to deploy to Gaza in January, taking up positions along parts of the so-called Yellow Line. Its troops would not engage Hamas militarily but would be tasked with assisting in the collection of weapons surrendered by the terror group, the report says.

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The next stage would see the launch of an Emirati-funded pilot housing project of temporary homes on the ruins of the southern Gaza city of Rafah where Palestinians could live outside Hamas’s control.

The area would be governed by the new Palestinian technocratic government that is tasked with replacing Hamas in administering Gaza’s affairs. However, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) has yet to enter Gaza, due to the stalling of the Hamas disarmament plan.

Israel is also blocking the training of a new Palestinian police force tasked with helping implement the disarmament plan. The Shin Bet has helped vet several thousand police recruits, but Israel has prevented them from exiting the Strip for several weeks of training in Egypt.

The Trump administration and the Board of Peace have reportedly conveyed to Israel that if Hamas doesn’t uphold its commitment to disarm, Israel will receive international legitimacy to address the matter itself through military means.

But if Israel continues to block implementation of the disarmament plan, the Board of Peace is threatening to hand back its mandate for overseeing Gaza’s postwar management, leaving Israel, Hamas, the UN, the Palestinian Authority or a combination of some or all of them responsible for providing for the Strip’s two million inhabitants.

On Monday, US envoy Kushner told New York Magazine that Israel is risking “global pariah status” if it doesn’t change its approach to Gaza. The comments were widely interpreted as reflective of mounting frustration in Washington and beyond over Israel’s refusal to allow the transitional plan to advance.

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Board of Peace members visit Japan, seeking Tokyo’s support for Gaza recovery program

Also on Friday, a delegation of top members from the NCAG arrived in Japan for a series of meetings with top officials in Tokyo aimed at expanding the country’s support for the rebuilding of the Strip.

National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) chief commissioner Ali Shaath was joined by NCAG finance commissioner Bashir Al-Rayyes and Mladenov.

The NCAG delegation met with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and participated in a three-day conference focused on Gaza’s recovery.

The delegation also met with the president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Akihiko Tanaka, who expressed his agency’s readiness to contribute to recovery programs in Gaza, NCAG says in a statement.

Press Release NCAG Delegation Visits Tokyo to Strengthen Partnership with Japan on Early Recovery and Reconstruction A delegation from the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), led by Dr. Ali Shaath, Chief Commissioner, with the presence of Dr. Bashir… pic.twitter.com/JCf7SpIKt3 — اللجنة الوطنية لإدارة غزة – NCAG (@NCAG) November 27, 2026

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The Times of Israel first reported on the delegation’s planned Japan trip last week, with officials explaining that the board is seeking new sources of support amid its stalled progress in rehabilitating the coastal enclave.

Mladenov was in Moscow earlier this week, meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and seeking additional political backing from the UN Security Council permanent member

The NCAG’s early recovery initiative features 66 projects it aims to implement in its first six months of operation. They cost roughly $2.45 billion, which the Board of Peace overseeing NCAG has yet to secure. NCAG has also been unable to enter Gaza as Israel blocks the board’s plan for disarming Hamas.