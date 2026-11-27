Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 27, 2026
Two killed in Israeli strike near Gaza’s Shifa Hospital — report
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media reports two dead and several wounded by an Israeli drone strike near Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital.
Meanwhile, the death toll from an earlier strike near Rafah in the Strip’s south rises to three, according to Palestinian media.
The IDF has not yet commented on the strikes.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here