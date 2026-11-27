The Israeli military on Friday announced the killing of 10 terror operatives in strikes in the Gaza Strip over the past week, including four terrorists who participated in the Hamas-led October 7 onslaught.

The strikes came amid an ongoing campaign by Israel targeting senior Hamas officials and terrorists who took part in the attack on October 7, 2023, that started the war in the Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces had already announced that strikes this week killed the director of Hamas’s internal security in the northern Gaza Strip, and his likely replacement, within 24 hours, as well as a senior Hamas official responsible for managing the terror group’s banks and investment network. Another strike this week killed three Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives who were masquerading as aid workers.

In a statement on Friday, the military said that one strike in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis on Tuesday killed Akram Sabhi Hamdan Abu Taimah, a member of Hamas’s East Khan Younis Battalion, and Wajdi Sami Suleiman Abu Salah, a member of the Islamic Jihad who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023.

The military said additional strikes in northern Gaza this week killed four more Hamas operatives: Muhammad Ali Muhammad Joda, a cell commander, and Hazem Hamouda, a Nukhba Force cell commander, who both infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7; along with Osama Ali Muhammad Joda, an engineering officer; and Khaled Zahar Khaled Abu Aoun, a Nukhba Force operative in the West Jabalia Battalion.

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Additionally, one strike last Friday in the central Gaza Strip killed three members of Hamas’s military wing as they met to advance attacks, according to the military.

בשבוע האחרון ברצועת עזה: חיל-האוויר בהכוונת שב"כ חיסלו מספר מחבלים – בהם שלושה שפשטו לישראל בטבח 7 באוקטובר חיל-האוויר בהכוונת שב"כ תקפו במרחב חאן יונס מוקדם יותר השבוע (ג'), וחיסלו את אכרם צבחי חמדאן אבו טעימה, מחבל בגדוד מזרחיות חאן יונס בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס, ואת… pic.twitter.com/O2g9xnB43K Advertisement — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) November 27, 2026

The IDF identified one of the three as Yousef al-Aidi, a deputy commander of a cell in Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force who raided the army’s Sahaf army post on October 7, 2023. He later took part in the 2025 handover ceremony for hostages Eli Sharabi, Ohad Ben Ami, and Or Levy, according to the military.

That strike also killed Mustafa Hassan Oweini, a Hamas sniper operative, and Mahmoud Abu Hweishal, an anti-tank missile operative, the IDF said.

A separate strike last Friday in central Gaza killed Diab al-Rahman Radi, a Hamas cell commander, who the army said was also involved in funneling funds to the terror group.

All of the operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore the capabilities of the terror groups, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military said.

Meanwhile, the military said that the Israeli Air Force bombed Hamas weapon depots across the Gaza Strip on Thursday night.

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The IDF said the sites were used by Hamas to store weapons and arms-producing lathes. Ahead of the strikes, the military said it issued warnings to Palestinian civilians in the area.

צה"ל ושב"כ השמידו ארבעה מחסני אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חמאס ברחבי רצועת עזה צה"ל ושב"כ תקפו ברחבי רצועת עזה אמש והשמידו ארבעה מחסני אמצעי לחימה ששימשו את הזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. מחסני אמצעי הלחימה איחסנו נשקים ומחרטות שנועדו לשמש את מחבלי החמאס לקידום מתווי טרור נגד… pic.twitter.com/WgKPfhK3Fq — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 27, 2026

While a 2025 ceasefire halted major fighting in the territory, it allowed Israel to continue strikes aimed at thwarting attacks planned by Hamas and other Gaza terrorists.

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement a plan by US President Donald Trump to put a conclusive end to the Gaza conflict, a blueprint that envisions gradual Israeli withdrawals and the disarmament of the terror group. But Hamas has also rejected calls from the US-backed Board of Peace to disarm.

More than 1,600 Palestinians have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025, according to Hamas-affiliated Gazan health officials – whose figures are not verified and don’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Seven Israeli soldiers have been killed during that time, including one by friendly fire and two in an “operational accident,” along with one civilian Defense Ministry contractor.