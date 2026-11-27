Six suspects have been arrested for vandalizing three monuments in Poland, including one commemorating the Warsaw Ghetto uprising, according to local reports.

The monuments were defaced earlier this month with the words “Slava UPA,” celebrating a World War II-era Ukrainian nationalist militia that massacred Poles.

Sześć osób zatrzymanych w związku ze zniszczeniem trzech warszawskich pomników. Na początku listopada namalowano na nich czerwone napisy „Slava UPA”. Stołeczni policjanci ustalili zleceniodawców tej dewastacji, jak i osoby, które pomalowały pomniki. Wśród zatrzymanych jest… pic.twitter.com/R6ly4wSrpH — Fakty RMF FM (@RMF24pl) November 27, 2026