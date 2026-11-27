Rachel recently bought a home in Jerusalem’s Katamon neighborhood after selling a larger property outside the city. Although she hired an agent, she also did a lot of research herself, she said.

“It’s an attitude thing,” said Rachel, who asked to be identified with a pseudonym and has bought and sold several homes in Israel since immigrating from the United States. “It can be a fun process if you take the time to enjoy it and not let it be stressful. But you have to know what you are doing.”

Some Israelis, particularly English-speaking immigrants and foreign buyers, forgo the fun and simply hire a broker. But most native Hebrew speakers today prefer to buy, sell or rent independently, relying on property websites, WhatsApp and Facebook groups, and increasingly sophisticated AI tools.

While more than 90 percent of home sellers and buyers in the United States use an agent, just 40% of Israelis hire one for the process, according to Itzik Levi, chairman of the National Real Estate Brokers Association, citing unofficial estimates. Among English-speaking immigrants, that figure is “significantly higher,” he said.

Faced with online competition, high commissions, and an oversaturated industry, Israeli agents increasingly have to justify their fees. Those who succeed, they say, build long-term relationships and offer clients more than access to listings.

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“When I started in this business 38 years ago, speaking with a real estate agent was the only way to get information,” Levi said. “Now, you can get all the information very easily, but the job of an agent has evolved. Our job today isn’t just to show apartments — it’s to provide trusted guidance and close deals.”

A competitive market

Getting a real estate license in Israel is relatively easy, but making a living with one is harder. Of approximately 24,000 licensed brokers, fewer than half actually work in the field, according to the National Real Estate Brokers Association. Most operate independently or through small local offices, while about 1,200 work for large chains such as Remax and Anglo-Saxon, Levi said.

“Nearly every week, I hear about another person starting a brokerage,” said Kim Bash, owner of a boutique Jerusalem agency. “There are so many people entering the industry with just one focus: making money.”

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Agents typically charge 2% of the sale price each from the buyer and seller, or 4% combined, plus VAT. The rate is negotiable. Rental commissions traditionally amount to one month’s rent.

With a three-bedroom apartment in a prime location easily fetching NIS 3 million ($910,000) or more, that means an agent representing both sides could collect NIS 120,000 ($35,500) plus VAT. Agents insist that’s a reasonable price to pay.

“For every property, the brokerage spends a lot of money on marketing, not knowing if it will make that money back,” Levi said. “When the market is slow, many agents don’t close a deal for several months. They take a risk with their time that they expect to pay off. So I think it is a fair price.”

While veteran agents often cooperate on deals, newer brokers sometimes prioritize making a sale over understanding clients’ needs, publish misleading advertisements or claim expertise in neighborhoods they barely know, Bash said.

“People think it’s easy to make money in this field, but it’s not,” she said.

A fragmented marketplace

Meanwhile, agents have long since lost control over the flow of information in their field. Israelis looking to buy, sell or rent apartments can turn to a vast online ecosystem, led by the Hebrew-language websites Yad2 and Madlan, and countless Facebook and WhatsApp groups.

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Among English speakers, Janglo and the Secret Tel Aviv Facebook group are among the most prominent platforms, although the latter focuses primarily on rentals offered directly by owners.

“Our focus is on helping the community, so we only allow individuals to post about places for rent,” explained Jonny Stark, the founder of Secret Tel Aviv. “If we let agents post, it would overwhelm the group.”

Dozens of Facebook apartment-hunting groups operate throughout Israel in different languages, while the rise of vibe coding has spawned a new generation of property-search tools. Other AI tools promise to draft or review contracts, flag potential issues with an apartment, or even let users test their ability to guess the price of a home.

“Lately, we get a lot of posts about apps that scrape ads from Yad2 and Madlan,” Stark said. “Everyone seems to be building these now. There is so much out there.”

An incomplete picture

But access to more listings does not necessarily mean access to a complete picture of the market. Despite the abundance of online resources, most Israeli cities lack a tool that real estate professionals consider essential: a multiple listing service, or MLS. These shared databases allow brokers to cooperate with each other transparently by pooling information about properties, and are standard in many countries.

Jerusalem is the only city in Israel with an MLS, an agent-only system known as Shiran. Elsewhere, brokers rely on informal WhatsApp groups and personal relationships to exchange information, creating inefficiencies in the market, Levi said.

Levi attributes Jerusalem’s higher rate of agent involvement — 60% of transactions, compared with 40% nationwide — partly to Shiran. The main obstacle to the development of an MLS in other cities is an unwillingness by many agents to share their properties with others in the hopes of locking up both sides of the commission, he said.

“There’s room to develop the brokerage market around the country,” Levi said. “If we could expand the MLS concept, I think it would help a lot.”

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More than finding an apartment

To many agents, the main problem with online listings is that they cannot reveal the full picture of a property. A Facebook post won’t tell buyers whether an apartment has been renovated recently, has problems with its registration in the national land registry, or comes with noisy neighbors.

“There is so much you can’t know unless you work with someone who knows what is actually happening in the field,” Levi said.

For English-speaking immigrants and foreign buyers, agents can play a broader role, helping them navigate an unfamiliar market, language and legal procedures.

“Buying a property in Israel is a financial decision, but it is also an emotional one,” said Ilana Garber, co-founder of My Israel Property. “Agents have to understand what clients need so we can ensure that their [move] will be successful.”

Garber frequently travels abroad to meet prospective buyers, sometimes becoming their first point of contact with Israel’s property market.

“It’s a soul-to-soul thing,” she said. “It’s about listening, giving advice, getting feedback, helping with Hebrew, and then connecting them with Israeli lawyers and mortgage brokers after the sale is complete.”

Why some don’t buy it — and some do

Not everyone is convinced that agents offer enough value to justify their fees. Buyers and renters complain about brokers who misrepresent properties, conceal problems or charge commissions despite doing relatively little work.

Raphael Poch decided to avoid using an agent when searching for a rental in Efrat last summer, following an experience in which he says a broker undermined him to secure a better deal for the landlord. His search took longer, he said, but he eventually found an apartment he liked.

“Agents have their own interests in mind, not the interest of their clients,” Poch said. “A system in which the landlord can hire an agent at the expense of the renter is totally backward.”

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Others, however, feel they can’t do all the legwork on their own, and turn to brokers after starting the process themselves.

Jackie Rebibo, who recently bought an apartment in Jerusalem, briefly looked at some housing websites and Facebook groups before calling a real estate agent.

“I wouldn’t have known how to go about it otherwise,” he said. “So I hired someone, and we found a place relatively quickly.”

“That just seems to be how you do it,” he added.

Despite her experience, Rachel agreed that agents can expedite matters considerably.

“A lot of the best places aren’t listed online,” she said. “For me, the agent’s job isn’t to do all the work for me, but to manage the process and make sure I get the best home.”