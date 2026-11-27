The UN rapporteur for the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, calls Costa Rica’s refusal to allow her into the country “a disgrace” after the government cited an “alert over links to terrorist acts.”

“It’s a disgrace… What happened is very regrettable,” she tells a radio station at the country’s leading university after arriving at an airport serving San Jose, where she was refused entry and remained Thursday night.

Albanese, a harsh critic of Israel, has repeatedly been accused of antisemitism by Jewish groups and anti-discrimination watchdogs for language and imagery that they say echo anti-Jewish stereotypes.