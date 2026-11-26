Belgian authorities will now be able to revoke personalized license plates containing offensive or hateful messages even after they have been issued, following a years-long push for such powers by Belgian MP Michael Freilich, the country’s only Orthodox Jewish lawmaker.

Freilich said Thursday that the vehicle registration authority, known by its French acronym DIV, had previously been unable to independently withdraw plates containing antisemitic or other offensive references if they slipped through the approval process.

Under a royal decree that took effect October 1, the agency can now revoke hateful personalized plates after they have been issued, even if they were not detected when they were approved, according to Freilich.

The lawmaker said he had been pressing for the change since 2023, when a vehicle bearing the personalized plate “HH-88” was spotted in Brussels.

The number 88 is commonly used by neo-Nazis as shorthand for “Heil Hitler,” as H is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

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Freilich said the plate was reported by Unia, a Belgian independent public institution that combats discrimination, but authorities at the time could not force its withdrawal and instead had to rely on the owner agreeing to give it up.

Een nummerplaat met HH-88 (code voor "Heil Hitler") of 7-OKTOBR. Tot voor kort kon de overheid zulke platen niet intrekken. Na drie jaar parlementaire vragen kan de DIV dat nu wel. Haat hoort niet thuis op onze wegen. Advertisement De aanhouder wint ????https://t.co/jkZNW9tHTg — Michael Freilich, MP (@MichaelFreilich) November 26, 2026

“I found that unacceptable,” Freilich wrote.

He said he subsequently raised the issue with ministers in Belgium’s previous federal government, arguing that the registration authority should have the power to cancel offensive plates that had already been issued.

Freilich said the issue resurfaced in May 2025, when a personalized plate reading “7-OKTOBR” appeared in Brussels, an apparent reference to Hamas’s October 7, 2023, terror attack on southern Israel, in which some 1,200 people were killed, and 251 were taken hostage. He again raised the matter with the government, according to his account.

Belgium can finally revoke offensive licence plates ????????

Since 1 October, the DIV can pull hateful plates like HH-88 and 7-OKTOBR off the road, after a three-year push by EJA Special Envoy and MP @MichaelFreilich . Advertisement “Hate has no place on a plate issued by the government itself.” pic.twitter.com/ACXnqgUGjZ — EJA – EIPA (@EJAssociation) November 26, 2026

The new rules now close that gap, Freilich said, thanking Belgian Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke for completing the regulatory change.

“Hatred has no place on our roads, and certainly not on a plate issued by the government itself,” Freilich said, ending the written account.

Freilich has previously described combating antisemitism and defending Belgium’s Jewish community as a central part of his work. “I feel that I owe it to my community to fight and advocate for them,” he told The Times of Israel in a 2024 interview.

The change comes amid a series of antisemitic incidents in Belgium this year. In April, a Jewish man said he was beaten by three assailants on the Brussels metro who made antisemitic remarks and tore a Star of David necklace from his neck. A month earlier, two minors were arrested after a car was torched in Antwerp in what authorities treated as a suspected antisemitic attack.