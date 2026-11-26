The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes in eastern Lebanon on Thursday evening, targeting dozens of rockets and launchers belonging to the Hezbollah terror group, the military said.

The strikes were carried out near the town of Ayn al-Tina, in the Beqaa Valley, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of the Israeli border.

The Israel Defense Forces, in a statement, said that it struck dozens of rockets and launchers at a military training camp belonging to Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force.

“The rockets and launchers were intended for use by Hezbollah terrorists to target IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians, and were struck from the air to eliminate the threat,” the army said.

No injuries were reported in the strikes. Lebanese media reported large explosions in the Ayn al-Tina area.

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Israel last struck Hezbollah in the Beqaa Valley a week ago, with the IDF reporting that the Air Force hit an underground Hezbollah site used by the terror group for the production of missiles and the storage of weapons.

צה"ל תקף עשרות רקטות וקני שיגור של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בדרום לבנון צה"ל תקף לפני זמן קצר במרחב עין א-תינה שבדרום לבנון עשרות רקטות וקני שיגור במחנה אימונים של יחידת 'כוח רדואן' של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה. Advertisement הרקטות וקני השיגור נועדו לשמש את מחבלי ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה לפגיעה בכוחות… pic.twitter.com/r2le8ZIifb — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 26, 2026

Days before that, the military said the Air Force had struck a weapons shipment from Syria that was destined for Hezbollah. That strike marked the first in eastern Lebanon in several months.

Hezbollah, whose arsenal has long outstripped that of the national army, pulled Lebanon into the Israeli and American war with Iran on March 2 in support of its Iranian patrons, prompting massive Israeli airstrikes and a subsequent ground invasion of southern Lebanon. An agreement between Jerusalem and Beirut to halt the conflict was reached in June, though sporadic fighting has continued.

The Shiite terror group has refused to comply with the deal, which calls for the IDF to withdraw from areas of southern Lebanon it holds in parallel with the deployment of the Lebanese army, starting with so-called pilot zones, under the condition that Hezbollah disarms. The Iran-backed terror organization has refused to do so despite heavy pressure from the country’s non-Shiite leaders and international actors.

Israel has said Beirut’s efforts to disarm the terror group are encouraging but insufficient, and that Hezbollah is rearming faster than it is being disarmed.