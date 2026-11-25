The Israel Tax Authority and senior officials in the Finance Ministry are working on a package of tax reforms aimed at replenishing state coffers depleted by years of outsized defense outlays.

The changes are being prepared so they can be presented to a government once one is formed, though the timeline for new leadership to take office and whether they will back such moves remains unclear.

Proposals include a controversial idea to end mandatory employee pension contributions, which come with significant tax breaks, upping the amount of fully taxable income available to earners. A separate measure under discussion would raise money by imposing levies on assets being moved abroad.

Israel’s state coffers have been strained over the last three years as defense spending has ballooned to pay for fighting in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, growing from some 4.5 percent of GDP before the devastating Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, to around 8% today.

With outlays expected to remain high and perhaps grow even further with the drawdown of US military aid in the coming years, reining in spending or finding new sources of revenue is expected to be a central challenge for the next government that takes office.

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Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron has repeatedly warned against taking on more debt, meaning the next government will need to raise additional revenue if it wants to maintain or improve public services, particularly education and infrastructure. In recent weeks, Yaron has called for the future government to focus on reducing Israel’s debt-to-GDP ratio, which has increased to almost 70% from around 60% before the war.

One source of revenue being considered would cancel the requirement for employees under 40 to put 6% of their salary into a pension plan, making the contribution voluntary. Those who choose not to put money away for later would get access to those earnings immediately, giving the state more income to tax.

Salaries are subject to income tax and contributions to National Insurance and healthcare, while mandatory pension payments are partly exempt. The benefit is estimated to amount to around NIS 31 billion ($9.26 billion) a year in lost tax revenues.

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Under the plan, employers would still be required to pay into workers’ pension plans.

Specifically, the Finance Ministry and tax officials are considering canceling the requirement for employees under 40 to put 6% of their salary into a pension plan, making the contribution voluntary. Employers would keep paying their 12.5% share. The idea rests on the argument that if income rises over a lifetime, workers should save less when financing costs are high and more as their earnings grow.

Proponents of the scheme, including National Economic Council chairman Prof. Avi Simhon, argue that dropping the mandatory contribution before 40 would raise disposable income for young earners facing heavy expenses, such as raising children and paying a mortgage.

Though they would save less for the future, they would also need to borrow less from the bank, where many end up paying interest rates far beyond what their pension savings earn.

“Employees would take home more pay, although the increase would not necessarily equal the full 6%, partly because pension contributions are eligible for tax benefits,” said Maor Eliassi, CEO of Orient Insurance Agency. “This is not a direct tax cut; it is a trade-off: less ongoing retirement saving in exchange for more disposable income today.”

Critics warn that the plan would thin out retirement savings, potentially harming people in the long run.

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“The cost would be lower pension savings during the years when contributions have the longest time to earn returns,” said Eliassi. “Even if employers continue contributing, employees would accumulate less, and there is no guarantee they would make up the shortfall later.”

He also cautioned against making workers choose to enter a savings plan, rather than giving them the option of opting out.

“The proposal could help people facing high expenses early in life, but making non-contribution the default could disproportionately affect those who do not choose to save voluntarily,” Eliassi said.

Whether the proposal is ultimately adopted may depend on who ends up in a position to decide. A consortium of political factions led by Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot that is inching closer to cobbling together a government includes parties historically focused on protecting workers’ rights, and may be more inclined to slash state subsidies to the ultra-Orthodox.

Should Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his free market liberal allies remain in power, however, they may embrace the proposal as a way to keep up government spending without directly raising taxes, especially if coalition agreements with the ultra-Orthodox once again require hefty earmarks from public funds.

“Given the current political situation, it is unclear whether or when it will be advanced,” said Eliassi.

The Finance Ministry said in response that “it is currently being discussed internally, and once concrete proposals exist, they will be formally presented for public comment.”

Officials are also reviewing how the state collects the so-called exit tax, a capital gains tax that emigrants are meant to pay on the appreciation of assets that accrued while they were an Israeli tax resident.

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The tax applies to unrealized gains, including employee stock options, but those moving abroad often fail to report on their holdings or pay the levy.

“People leaving Israel do not always report their assets or the termination of their tax residency, and the Israel Tax Authority has difficulty tracking sales that take place abroad years later,” said BDO corporate tax partner Guy Reshtick.

The proposal would tighten reporting and set clearer mechanisms for tax collection. Tax on liquid assets, such as publicly traded securities and cryptocurrency, would be due on departure. For illiquid assets, including holdings in private companies worth up to NIS 5 million, payment could be deferred until the asset is sold, subject to reporting requirements.

A sticking point is liquid assets, according to Reshtick. He noted that the tax authority would impose levies as if they had sold their publicly traded holdings the day before they left, creating a tax burden for profits that exist only on paper.

“A tax liability arising before a sale could force someone to sell assets or find cash to pay the tax,” said Reshtick. “For example, someone who moves abroad with an investment portfolio that has increased in value could be required to pay tax on the gain accrued up to the date of departure, even though they have not received any proceeds from a sale.”

The proposed change could shape decisions by some Israelis considering emigrating.

“Having to pay tax immediately, before selling the assets, could create a cash flow burden and prompt them to reconsider the timing of their move or how they sell their holdings,” Reshtick said. “The impact could therefore be particularly significant for entrepreneurs and wealthy individuals, without necessarily affecting everyone relocating abroad.”

The Tax Authority said that it has been involved in discussions with the Finance Ministry, “with the purpose of initiating new legislation in this matter.”

“Our recommendations will be published upon conclusion of these discussions,” a Tax Authority spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

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If backed by the government, the measures would be passed alongside a two-year 2027-2028 state budget, one of the first major tasks facing a new coalition once it takes shape.

If a coalition is formed by the end of the year, the budget and associated legislation could pass by March 2027. If the political deadlock persists, however, Israel will enter 2027 on a pro-rated temporary budget, and legislative tax changes would be delayed until later in the year.