Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for not only his criminal trial to end, but also the hatred and division that he says came from it.

“It must end, the boycotts must end, now,” says Netanyahu.

Netanyahu says he is stretching out a hand for reconciliation: “I know what massive, immediate dangers Israel faces. There is only one way to deal with them. To unite in order to deal with them.”

“We must unite to ensure Israel’s future,” he maintains. “My hand is stretched out in unity.”