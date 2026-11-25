Speaking for the first time since the Jerusalem District Court advised that most criminal charges in his corruption trial be dropped, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu focuses on what he describes as the suffering he and his family experienced during the investigation.

“Today the trial fell apart,” he declares during televised remarks from the Knesset. “I said ten years ago, ‘There won’t be anything, because there wasn’t anything.'”

“But it took ten years for that truth to be revealed before everyone,” he laments.

“Ten years of terrible suffering, for me, for my spouse, for my sons. Of interrogations, of character assassination, of extreme incitement that harms the soul,” Netanyahu continues, calling for the case to be dismissed.

“Who will give us those years back? Who will give us back a decade in which we could have been free?”

Netanyahu bemoans the decade of “suffering for dozens of my associates who were taken into interrogation rooms in which they were blackmailed into committing criminal acts. In which they were humiliated, in which many of their lives were ruined, just so they would give false testimony against me.”

“And above it all, ten years of systematic division,” says Netanyahu, while hitting out at his rivals.