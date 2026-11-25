Saudi-led coalition says Houthi projectile hit Jazan port; no injuries reported
The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says a projectile fired by the Iran-backed group hit the port in the city of Jazan in the kingdom’s south.
“A projectile fired by the Houthi terrorist militia fell on Jazan Port. Minor damage with no civilian casualties. Efforts are underway to determine the type of projectile,” coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki writes on X.
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