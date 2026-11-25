The Likud party files an appeal to the Jerusalem District Court against as many as 120 ballot boxes from the recent election, arguing that alleged violations of the law regarding voter tracking and ballot secrecy necessitate that those results be annulled and that new voting be held for those specific ballot boxes.

The appeal filed to the Jerusalem District Court, which is sitting as an administrative court, argues that Arab political parties unlawfully tracked voter turnout, giving them an unfair advantage over other parties.

It argues further that were Ra’am to lose as few as 6,700 votes, it would mean that the majority-Arab party would go from eight Knesset seats to seven, and boost Likud-aligned Shas by an extra seat, an outcome the Likud appeal claims could have a decisive impact on the balance of power in the Knesset.

The Central Elections Committee (CEC) has already told the court that tracking voter turnout would not be a cause to disqualify ballots.

In total, there were 12,929 ballot boxes around the country. A total of 5,717,386 citizens voted in the election, comprising 77.9% of eligible voters.

The Likud party cast aspersions on the validity of the vote in the Arab community several weeks before the election itself, alleging that there would be voter fraud, but did not allege at the time that there would be unlawful voter tracking.