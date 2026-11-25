Iran FM: Israel attempting ‘to deceive’ US into another war with chemical weapons allegations
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that Israel is trying to drag the United States into another war after an Israeli minister accused Tehran of developing chemical weapons.
“This warmonger shamelessly accuses Iran… of developing and concealing such heinous weapons in pharmaceutical factories. The objective is audacious: to deceive the US into fighting yet another war on its behalf,” he writes in a statement posted on X.
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