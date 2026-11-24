A man was attacked by a wild boar in Haifa on Tuesday evening, leaving him in serious condition, according to the Magen David Adom emergency services.

The 38-year-old man suffered severe injuries to his limbs and is in unstable condition after being taken to the city’s Bnai Zion Medical Center in an ambulance.

The hospital later said that he was being treated in the emergency room.

According to Channel 12, the man was attacked by the boar as he was walking home from work through one of Haifa’s iconic outdoor stairways.

The boar surprised him as he rounded a corner, leaving him bleeding severely.

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The northern city, built on the heavily forested slopes of Mount Carmel, has long struggled with wild boars venturing out of the natural ravines and into residential neighborhoods to forage for trash and pet food — often tearing up public parks, blocking roads, and terrifying locals in the process.

Feral hogs have become increasingly brazen in Haifa and the surrounding Carmel region over the past few years, with several people injured in attacks. The coronavirus lockdowns, which saw public life and movement reduced, along with a 2019 ban on culling boars in Haifa, led to an increased invasion of the animals.

In 2021, the Haifa municipality adopted an aggressive culling program to counter the boars, though the initiative was quietly shelved after the Israel Nature and Parks Authority pulled out.