Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli of Likud on Sunday defended his decision to send Yashar MK Shira Shapiro, whose son was killed during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, a social media post accusing her of “standing alongside those who provide a tailwind to her son’s killers.”

Chikli wrote on X that he sent Shapiro the post, written by Netanel Glasner, but sought to distance himself from its language, which he described as “very harsh, too harsh for my taste.” Chikli did not apologize to Shapiro in the post.

In her own post responding to Chikli, Shapiro — who was sworn in this month as a freshman MK — said she did not expect “immunity from criticism” because of her son’s death, but objected to using his memory against her.

“There is a limit. There is something particularly cruel about attempting to pit a bereaved mother against her fallen son, speaking on Aner’s behalf, determining what he would have believed, and using his memory to cast doubt on his mother,” she wrote.

“My Aner gave his life so that we might continue to live here together,” Shapiro added. “The very least we owe him is to never forget how to be human beings.”

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The dispute comes amid tensions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc and the parties led by Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot over the possibility of Eisenkot’s bloc forming a minority government that relies on the support or abstention of Arab lawmakers, without necessarily bringing their parties into the coalition.

Shapiro’s son, Staff Sgt. Aner Shapiro, was an off-duty soldier who was killed while trying to save people sheltering from Hamas terrorists near the Nova music festival on October 7, 2023. He threw back seven grenades hurled by the attackers into a roadside bomb shelter before being killed by the eighth one.

Glasner’s controversial since-deleted post was reproduced by Hebrew-language news outlets, including Ynet. Titled “Mother versus Son,” it praised Aner Shapiro’s actions before accusing his mother of helping hand control of the Knesset to people whom Glasner described as seeking Israel’s destruction.

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“Mother versus son. Wretchedness and irresponsibility on a historic scale, contrasted with heroism and self-sacrifice on a historic scale,” the post concluded.

In a post on X on Sunday, Eisenkot condemned Chikli’s decision to send Glasner’s post to Shapiro, calling it a “moral and ethical red line that cannot be met with silence.”

“We can and should argue about politics, but turning bereaved families into punching bags and cynically and cruelly exploiting the memory of the fallen is a form of baseness that has no place in the State of Israel,” Eisenkot wrote.

Eisenkot’s son, Master Sgt. Gal Eisenkot, was killed in December 2023 while fighting in Gaza. Activists protesting outside the Yashar party chief’s home earlier this month accused him of murdering his own son.

Eisenkot indicated on Friday that he would move to establish a minority government — one that would likely rely on the support of the Knesset’s two Arab parties — if his efforts to form a majority coalition do not succeed.

The Eisenkot-led Zionist bloc won 48 of the Knesset’s 120 seats in the October 27 election, while the Arab parties won 19. Netanyahu’s governing coalition won 53, losing its parliamentary majority.

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Eisenkot’s efforts face opposition from within his own bloc. On Saturday, Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman reiterated his opposition to a government that relies on the support or abstention of Ra’am and the Joint List. He called instead for a coalition with the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties.

Netanyahu had previously demanded a national unity government in an address to the newly sworn-in Knesset on November 10, warning against forming a coalition reliant on Ra’am or the Joint List. He accused Arab lawmakers of supporting terrorism and seeking Israel’s destruction, prompting Eisenkot to condemn the speech as “hate-filled” and Arab parties to denounce it as racist and inciting.

Eisenkot, meanwhile, has distinguished parliamentary cooperation with Arab parties from forming a government with them.

“On the one hand, [we will] cooperate in the Knesset for the benefit of all citizens; on the other, [we will] form a government based on the principles I have presented. I will not deviate from them by a millimeter,” Eisenkot said on Tuesday.

Chikli wrote in his Sunday post on X that he had great affection and respect for Shapiro but disagreed with her political choices. He accused her of joining forces with Arab political figures and parties he alleged supported the terrorists behind the October 7 attack, naming Balad, the Islamic Movement and MKs Iman Khatib-Yasin and Ahmad Tibi.

He said he sent Glasner’s post privately to convey the depth of opposition among right-wing Israelis to the prospect of a coalition reliant on Arab parties, but did not identify with its language.

“The aim was to reflect the feelings in the national camp. I do not identify with the style of this post, and if I did, I would have shared it myself,” Chikli wrote.

On Friday, Eisenkot had warned against what he described as efforts to intimidate bereaved families amid the political dispute.

“Sending hateful messages to bereaved families or making remarks such as ‘Your son would be ashamed of you’ crosses the boundaries of what is decent, humane and respectful,” he said, calling on Netanyahu to speak out against such rhetoric.