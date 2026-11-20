On July 27, 2024, paramedic Adham Safadi was among the first to respond to the scene of a deadly Hezbollah rocket attack on the northern Israel Druze town of Majdal Shams.

Twelve children and teens were killed when a rocket hit a soccer field that Saturday afternoon. Safadi relates how he discovered that his daughter Venes and her friends were among the victims.

The IDF has said that the rocket was an Iranian-made Falaq-1 with a warhead of over 50 kilograms (110 pounds) of explosives.

Safadi describes his daughter’s final day and how the families of those lost are picking up the pieces by creating a new organization, the 12 Stars of Majdal Shams Association, which hopes to perpetuate the fallen children’s memories and better the lives of the town youth through sports.

A Times of Israel Original Video

Created by Yitzchak Ledee

Reported by Diana Bletter