Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

US bureau chief Jacob Magid joins host Gabriella Jacobs for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Magid examines the latest developments on the Iran front. US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering launching another major offensive against Iran as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushes Washington to join Israel in a short campaign of airstrikes.

There is growing uncertainty surrounding the future of US military aid to Israel. Trump said on the morning of the midterm elections that the United States will cease providing aid to Israel by the end of this year, reportedly catching both Israeli and American officials off guard. Magid walks through the implications of the new Democratic Congress, which holds the purse strings.

We close by looking at Magid’s recent coverage of the ongoing stalemate in Gaza. The Board of Peace delivered another bleak report Tuesday to the United Nations Security Council on its lack of progress, warning diplomats of a potential collapse of the fragile ceasefire agreement if steps are not taken to fully implement the deal.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Negotiators from US, Iran and Qatar fear Netanyahu could torpedo talks to end the war

Trump tells advisers he may not attack Iran as long as it doesn’t provoke US, sources say

Trump says he’d consider it a defeat if Iranian regime not toppled by end of his term

Trump admin aims to maintain Israel aid in coming years, despite US president’s claim otherwise

Board of Peace delivers bleak update to Security Council on progress with Gaza rebuild

Israel says winter supplies delivered to Gaza amid flooding; Board of Peace says it must do more

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Gabriella Jacobs and edited by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: