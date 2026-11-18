Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Editor David Horovitz joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

The Knesset voted 66- 52 on Tuesday night to elect Yashar MK Matan Kahana as its new speaker after six hours of filibustering by lawmakers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc, who sought to delay the bloc led by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot from taking control of the powerful parliamentary position. We learn about the dramatic lead-up to Kahana receiving the gavel, plus his statesmanlike speech upon assuming the role.

After some uncertainty during recording time, immediately following this episode’s conversation the bloc of legislators led by Yashar head Gadi Eisenkot began the process of repealing judicial overhaul laws that were ratified during the outgoing government’s term. Horovitz shares thoughts on why a state commission probing the failures of October 7, 2023, is not going to be on the agenda any time soon.

Time is ticking on the 28-day mandate Eisenkot has to form a coalition. Horovitz presents the different scenarios that could see a way forward and which campaign promises — and whose — would be broken.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Tuesday instructed the caretaker government to halt the process of issuing tenders for construction in the E1 settlement in the West Bank until a new government is formed, a decision announced hours after Britain imposed sanctions on Israeli construction firms and warned against moving forward with the controversial project. We learn about the ripple effects that could be caused by these UK sanctions.

The Shin Bet investigation into allegations of vote-buying in the Arab community in last month’s election has found no evidence of bribes being paid to voters on a scale that could affect the results of the vote, the Central Elections Committee (CEC) said Tuesday evening in a statement to the press. Horovitz untangles the three intertwined sagas revolving around accusations that Arab Israelis “stole the vote” on October 27.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Knesset votes 66-52 to elect Yashar’s Matan Kahana as speaker, in boost to Eisenkot bloc

Eisenkot bloc puts Oct. 7 probe on backburner, drawing ire from bereaved families

AG freezes controversial E1 settlement tender process until new government sworn in

‘Do not build’: UK sanctions 8 Israeli construction companies for building West Bank settlements

Election czar: Shin Bet vote-buying probe has found ‘no evidence’ that could affect results

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: