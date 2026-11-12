Daily Briefing Nov. 12 – IDF strike on Hamas in hospital puts spotlight back on Gaza

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

An Israeli precision strike on a hospital in southern Gaza overnight targeted a Hamas brigade commander, the military said Thursday morning, after medics in the Strip reported six killed, including a surgeon, and at least 20 wounded in the attack. As winter approaches, Berman speaks about the Board of Peace’s recent efforts to restart the Trump peace plan, even as Hamas still cynically hunkers down in Gazan hospitals and shows no signs of disarming.

Next we turn to Iran. US Vice President JD Vance said he is weighing direct talks with a top Iranian security official, according to a report on Wednesday that said President Donald Trump empowered him to resume negotiations on ending a war they have cited as a key reason for the Republicans’ steep losses in the midterm elections. Berman explains how diplomacy is only one of three options the US could pursue on Iran and lays out the other two.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has recently moved from his Washington, DC, residence to a US military base due to Iranian threats against his life. We delve into the recent cloak-and-dagger operations attributed to Iran and what they may mean.

Iran is producing 50 ballistic missiles a month, about half its prewar capacity, according to Western intelligence estimates reported on Wednesday, shortly before Iran unveiled a new underground “missile city.” The Houthis, meanwhile, are being restocked by China. Will China now enter the fray?

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Report: Vance weighing direct talks with Iran, Trump sees June MOU as blunder

US treasury chief Bessent moved to military base amid Iranian threats, sources say

Iran said producing up to 50 ballistic missiles a month, as IRGC unveils underground ‘missile city’

IDF targets top Hamas commander in strike on south Gaza hospital; 6 said killed

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. Yitzhak Ledee filmed and edited this episode.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: