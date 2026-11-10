The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Nov. 10 – Is Israel ripe for a January 6-style Knesset riot?

Today, as the 26th Knesset is sworn in, right-wing Israelis have called for a mass protest. Analyst Ben Sales hears echoes from the lead-up to the 2021 Capitol Hill riot and explains why

With:
  • Amanda Borschel-Dan
    Amanda Borschel-Dan

    Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, What Matters Now and The Reel Schmooze podcasts, and heads up The Times of Israel’s features.

  • Ben Sales
    Ben Sales

    Ben Sales is a news editor at The Times of Israel

Edit Today, 1:40 pm
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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Analyst Ben Sales joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

Sales, who covered the 2021 Capitol Hill riot, hears echoes of what he calls the “Trump playbook” in the steps Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his supporters have taken since the October 27 national election.

More from The Daily Briefing

What are these signs, and could demonstrations — such as the right-wing rally set for today outside the Knesset — turn violent?

Sales compares and contrasts the lead-up to the January 6, 2021, riot with the state of play in Israel today. How is the media in both countries potentially responsible for inflaming the situation?

We also learn about a historical precedent in Israel: Rioters stormed the Knesset in 1952.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Is Netanyahu laying the groundwork for an Israeli January 6?

Police said to see little evidence to back Shin Bet probe into foreign election interference

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
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