Daily Briefing Nov. 3: Michigan’s Jewish vote: Will antisemitism shift it red or blue?

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

US reporter Luke Tress joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

As Democrat Abdul El-Sayed faces off against Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s midterm election, Tress discusses the latest antisemitic campaigning from far-left media personality Hasan Piker and where the Jewish vote may end up in the close race.

Tress reports on the races in New York, where candidates from both parties are generally supportive of Israel but the Jewish vote may show a broader dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party.

A House committee report on the premier organization for psychologists in the US, the American Psychological Association, shows anti-Israel rhetoric, notes Tress.

Israeli singer Omer Adam drew 20,000 people to a New York concert, offering a night off from antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment, and Tress brings up color from the scene.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

El-Sayed, AIPAC, antisemitism and Israel: 5 US midterm races to watch

Hasan Piker compares Michigan Jewish voters to Ku Klux Klan ahead of El-Sayed Senate vote

American Psychological Association brushed off antisemitism complaints — US House report

Israeli pop star Omer Adam provides NYC Jews with a celebratory refuge

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: