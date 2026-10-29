The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Oct. 29 – After election dust settles, who will be the last man standing?

Editor David Horovitz on the muddied paths toward a stable coalition, the significance of the Arab vote and those last ‘double-envelope’ ballots

With:
  • Amanda Borschel-Dan
    Amanda Borschel-Dan

    Deputy Editor Amanda Borschel-Dan is the host of The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, What Matters Now and The Reel Schmooze podcasts, and heads up The Times of Israel’s features.

  • David Horovitz
    David Horovitz

    David Horovitz is the founding editor of The Times of Israel. He is the author of “Still Life with Bombers” (2004) and “A Little Too Close to God” (2000), and co-author of “Shalom Friend: The Life and Legacy of Yitzhak Rabin” (1996). He previously edited The Jerusalem Post (2004-2011) and The Jerusalem Report (1998-2004).

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Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Editor David Horovitz joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

With the ballot count nearing an end, as of Thursday noon, the bloc led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on track to win 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, and the bloc led by Yashar party chair Gadi Eisenkot is at 48 seats, leaving both blocs far from a 61-seat majority.

More from The Daily Briefing

However, the two predominantly Arab parties are poised to win a record 19 seats between them, putting them in a potential kingmaker position. After Arab voters turned out in record numbers to vote in Tuesday’s election, hoping to oust Netanyahu and his far-right allies from the seat of power, will any of the Jewish Zionist party leaders reach out to combine forces? Borschel-Dan and Horovitz share opposing views.

At the same time, Israeli news outlets are abuzz with headlines about Likud suspicions of foreign influence in the elections — specifically that the Arab parties’ campaigns were funded by Qatar. In a rare move, Central Elections Committee chair Justice Noam Sohlberg has asked the Shin Bet to look into these charges. Following our recording, reports surfaced that Shin Bet head David Zini had instigated the probe based on information provided to the security service before the election. (Check out the liveblog for updates on this changing story.)

And finally, we discuss how the estimated 430,000 to 480,000 so-called “double envelope” ballots — cast primarily by soldiers, diplomats stationed abroad and prisoners — could influence the final results upon the conclusion of their count.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

With 90% of votes counted, Netanyahu bloc has 53 seats, Eisenkot’s 48; Arab parties surge to 19

Netanyahu vows to stick with far-right partners as Eisenkot seeks path to ‘bring change’

For pro-Israel diaspora, Israel’s Arab voters are a point of pride. For Israeli Jews, they’re a national security threat

Progressive US Jews call for Eisenkot-led opposition bloc to welcome Arab parties

Last-to-be-counted ‘double envelope’ votes could shift Knesset seats, but not balance of power

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
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