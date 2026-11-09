Daily Briefing Nov. 9: Eisenkot has the mandate. Can he form a government?

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

ToI founding editor David Horovitz joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

As Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot is tasked by President Isaac Herzog to form a government, Horovitz reviews the timeline and the political challenges facing the nominated leader.

Horovitz notes the recent prevarications by Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, after his bombshell announcement that he would be open to a government with ultra-Orthodox parties that oppose universal military service, and his later clarification that he still seeks mandatory enlistment for all.

After the attorney-general said on Sunday that she had not seen anything in the Shin Bet-led investigations of possible election fraud that would “even remotely” influence the outcome of last month’s vote, Horovitz discusses the troubling behavior of the powerhouse security agency’s chief, David Zini.

As President Donald Trump remarked on the “great dislike” for Israel among US voters, Horovitz returns to the US leader’s declared intention last week to cut off the annual near $4 billion in US military aid to Israel within weeks, and discusses whether the US will even sell defense products to Israel in the not-so-distant future.

Finally, Steinberg and Horovitz discuss a recent concert featuring Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and Israeli rocker Dudu Tassa performing Arabic music, and the harmony onstage and in the audience.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

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Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Eisenkot tasked with forming government, vows ‘creative and unconventional’ path to ‘emergency’ coalition

Liberman bashed Netanyahu’s enlistment bill. The one he put on the table is weaker

Under fire for urging ‘compromise,’ Liberman says he still wants Haredim to serve

Report: Shin Bet has no evidence of election interference, ‘everyone except Zini’ understands nothing will come of it

AG: Fraud probes have turned up nothing that would ‘even remotely’ affect election results

Trump: Republicans did poorly in midterms because of a ‘great dislike’ for Israel

Rubio says Iranians making ‘outrageous and ridiculous’ demands in negotiations

Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood let their stirring Arabic music speak louder than politics

Check out yesterday’s episode here: