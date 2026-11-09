The Daily Briefing

The Daily Briefing

Daily Briefing Nov. 9: Eisenkot has the mandate. Can he form a government?

Tol editor David Horovitz discusses challenges facing the would-be PM, Shin Bet’s troubling investigation into alleged foreign interference and the latest from the US administration

With:
  • Jessica Steinberg
    Jessica Steinberg

    Jessica Steinberg, The Times of Israel’s culture and lifestyles editor, covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center

  • David Horovitz
    David Horovitz

    David Horovitz is the founding editor of The Times of Israel. He is the author of “Still Life with Bombers” (2004) and “A Little Too Close to God” (2000), and co-author of “Shalom Friend: The Life and Legacy of Yitzhak Rabin” (1996). He previously edited The Jerusalem Post (2004-2011) and The Jerusalem Report (1998-2004).

Edit Today, 3:28 pm
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

ToI founding editor David Horovitz joins host Jessica Steinberg for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

As Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot is tasked by President Isaac Herzog to form a government, Horovitz reviews the timeline and the political challenges facing the nominated leader.

More from The Daily Briefing

Horovitz notes the recent prevarications by Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, after his bombshell announcement that he would be open to a government with ultra-Orthodox parties that oppose universal military service, and his later clarification that he still seeks mandatory enlistment for all.

After the attorney-general said on Sunday that she had not seen anything in the Shin Bet-led investigations of possible election fraud that would “even remotely” influence the outcome of last month’s vote, Horovitz discusses the troubling behavior of the powerhouse security agency’s chief, David Zini.

As President Donald Trump remarked on the “great dislike” for Israel among US voters, Horovitz returns to the US leader’s declared intention last week to cut off the annual near $4 billion in US military aid to Israel within weeks, and discusses whether the US will even sell defense products to Israel in the not-so-distant future.

Finally, Steinberg and Horovitz discuss a recent concert featuring Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and Israeli rocker Dudu Tassa performing Arabic music, and the harmony onstage and in the audience.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple PodcastsSpotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Yitzchak Ledee.

Eisenkot tasked with forming government, vows ‘creative and unconventional’ path to ‘emergency’ coalition

Liberman bashed Netanyahu’s enlistment bill. The one he put on the table is weaker

Under fire for urging ‘compromise,’ Liberman says he still wants Haredim to serve

Report: Shin Bet has no evidence of election interference, ‘everyone except Zini’ understands nothing will come of it

AG: Fraud probes have turned up nothing that would ‘even remotely’ affect election results

Trump: Republicans did poorly in midterms because of a ‘great dislike’ for Israel

Rubio says Iranians making ‘outrageous and ridiculous’ demands in negotiations

Dudu Tassa and Jonny Greenwood let their stirring Arabic music speak louder than politics

Check out yesterday’s episode here:

read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.
Back to top
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering allows you to manage your newsletters and alerts and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.