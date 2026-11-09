Report: Shin Bet has no evidence of election interference, ‘everyone except Zini’ understands nothing will come of it

The Shin Bet has failed to supply any evidence to back up suspicions of a foreign interference campaign in the recent election, Haaretz reports, citing senior law enforcement officials.

One official tells the paper the case is “certainly not a security matter, and it’s highly doubtful that it is criminal.”

Shin Bet chief David Zini has led the charge on the investigation, and has been reported to assert that as much as NIS 100 million ($35 million) in funds could have been sent by a foreign power — widely reported to be Qatar — to influence the election in favor of Arab parties.

But Haaretz reports that currently, investigators are looking into the possible transfer of no more than a few hundred thousand shekels to Arab parties, not from a foreign country but from the Palestinian Authority. It further reports that with dozens of people questioned, there has been no evidence to back up that allegation either.

“All we have is intelligence information with no real foundation,” another official says. “Everyone understands that the incident is not leading up to a criminal investigation, except for Zini himself.”