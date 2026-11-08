Memorial for senior police officer killed on Oct. 7 vandalized in Beersheba

A memorial site for Israel Police Commander Jayar Davidov, the commander of the Rahat police station who was killed fighting Palestinian terrorists on October 7, 2023, has been vandalized, the Ynet news site reported Sunday.

His widow, Inbar, was cited by the outlet as saying the vandalism at Beersheba Creek Park on the outskirts of the family’s home city “strikes at the soft underbelly, at everyone’s heart.”

“These are our fallen who sacrificed their lives so that we could live here peacefully,” she said.

Photos showed an attempt to scratch out Davidov’s face in an image on the memorial.

On the morning of October 7, 2023, Davidov was notified that police officers under his command were battling invading terrorists in the vicinity of Re’im, and immediately left his home in Beersheba to assist them.

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Davidov and his team were the first to reach the site of the Hamas assault, arriving before any IDF soldiers.

האנדרטה שהוקמה בפארק נחל באר שבע לזכרו של קצין המשטרה נצ״מ ג׳יאר דוידוב, שנפל בקרב מול מחבלי חמאס ב-7 באוקטובר, הושחתה בידי אלמונים. דוידוב יצא בבוקר המתקפה מביתו כדי לסייע לכוחות המשטרה, ובדרכו למסיבת הנובה נתקל בחוליה של כ-30 מחבלים, ניגח את רכבם, הסתער עליהם ונפל בקרב. אלמנתו… pic.twitter.com/VAzEOPi5uI — לירן תמרי | Liran Tamari (@liran__tamari) November 8, 2026

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He was wounded in the fighting, and before he could be taken to receive treatment, the vehicle he was in was hit by an RPG, and he was killed along with three other police officers.

Davidov was survived by his wife Inbar and their four children.

At his funeral, Inbar eulogized him as “a hero of Israel and the love of my life.”