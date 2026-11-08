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Daycare manager and 2 caregivers charged with over 400 acts of abuse against babies, toddlers

Today, 10:22 am
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State prosecutors say they have filed an indictment against the director of a private daycare in the West Bank city-settlement of Ariel and two caregivers, accusing them of carrying out more than 400 acts of abuse and assault against 17 babies and toddlers, some as young as six months old.

Natalia Kisilevsky, 37, who managed the Luchik daycare, and caregivers Daryna Khalupa, 37, and Anna Pagelsky, 40, have been charged at the Central District Court in Lod with offenses including abuse of a minor or helpless person, assault of a helpless person by a responsible adult, and aggravated assault.

Prosecutors ask that the three remain in custody until the end of legal proceedings.

Footage posted by the Kan public broadcaster shows several distraught parents confronting the three defendants, shouting curses at them as security personnel lead the defendants away.

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