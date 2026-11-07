Iranian military claims it’s now ‘stronger’ than at start of war with Israel and US
Iran’s military is “stronger” and more motivated than it was when the United States and Israel started the war in February, Iranian state media reports, citing an army spokesman.
“Today, the Islamic Republic’s armed forces… having gained experience from direct confrontation with the United States and the Israeli regime, are on higher alert and are stronger than they were at the beginning of the war. They now possess greater motivation, commitment, and self-confidence,” Mohammad Akraminia says, according to the state news agency IRNA.
Trump says US launched ‘minor’ strikes on Iran targeting ‘a little bit of an anti-aircraft device’
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump says the US military has carried out new limited strikes on Iran, targeting an Iranian air defense system.
Iranian state media had reported the sound of two explosions in the Suza area of Qeshm Island, which is in the crucial waterway for oil shipments.
Trump in an exchange with reporters describes the military action as “minor.”
“They knocked out — they built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five,” Trump tells reporters shortly after arriving in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump doesn’t offer further details about the target. But US officials have reported that most of Iran’s air defense systems were destroyed or severely degraded during a June 2025 bombardment by Israel and in the early stages of the current conflict. US officials have assessed that Iran would try to rebuild them and other military infrastructure over time.
The strikes are the first since Trump’s Republican Party was dealt a stunning repudiation in Tuesday’s midterm elections in the US.
The electoral setback — Republicans lost both chambers of Congress — was stoked in part by voter dissatisfaction with Trump’s execution of the conflict and elevated fuel prices, a byproduct of the war that’s affected nearly every sector of the global economy.
In the days since Republicans’ shellacking at the polls, Trump has vacillated between threatening to “destroy” Iran and suggesting a resolution to the war is near.
Iran said to be negotiating with Russia for S-400 air defense system
Iran is negotiating a deal with Russia for the S-400 air defense system, the Telegraph reports, citing an Iranian official who says the Islamic Republic is “optimisitc” that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will green light the sale.
The official says that when Mohsen Rezaei met this week with Putin at the Kremlin, he brought a leader from supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei whose chief demand is that Russia supply Iran with weapons.
Qatar says its mediation between US and Iran continuing to prevent regional escalation
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani says the country’s mediation efforts between the US and Iran are continuing to prevent the situation in the region from spiraling out of control, according to Al Jazeera TV.
Settlers filmed beating Palestinian with clubs during overnight attack in southern West Bank
Israeli settlers are filmed beating a Palestinian man during an overnight attack on a hamlet in the Masafer Yatta region of the southern West Bank.
The man seen in the video being beaten lost consciousness, according to Palestinian media.
There are no reports of any arrests, which are highly rare in near-daily instances of settler violence.
There is no immediate comment from the IDF.
#متداول | مستوطنون يعتدون بالضرب على الأهالي خلال هجومهم في مسافر يطا جنوب الخليل. pic.twitter.com/kySoOAGIed
— PaltodayTV (@Paltodaytv) November 6, 2026
‘Unhinged’: Israel, Irish Jews condemn UN’s Albanese for inflammatory remarks to Ireland’s parliament
A group representing Irish Jews and Israel’s Foreign Ministry separately condemn the UN special rapporteur for the Palestinians, Francesca Albanese, for inflammatory remarks she made this week to the Irish parliament.
Albanese has a history of antisemitism and regularly makes extremist comments about Israel.
Albanese told the Irish parliament’s Committee on European Affairs this week, “Israel has always killed children, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detention, the use of torture, even rape.”
“It’s destroying the people, the living. You know it when you read the testimonies of people who have been tortured, have been raped, raped by dogs trained in European countries,” she said.
“European people are profiting from selling dogs that will rape people. This is abysmal, and instead of having a system using our rule of law to prevent this, there are people who are in jail for denouncing the system,” she said.
Albanese did not offer any source or evidence for the allegations.
She demanded that the Irish government “show its spine” in opposition to Israel.
The Foreign Ministry says Albanese is “an unhinged conspiracy theorist consumed by her obsessive hatred of Israel.”
“Her vile lies and grotesque accusations are a disgrace to the UN,” the Foreign Ministry says.
The Jewish Representative Council of Ireland condemns Albanese and the Irish parliament, known as the Oireachtas, for hosting her.
“She dismissed documented antisemitism against Irish Jews on national radio, then appeared before an Oireachtas committee making a series of outrageous, unsubstantiated allegations,” the council says.
“Not one demand for evidence. Not one challenge to her most shocking claims. Instead, she got praise, admiration and smiling photographs,” the statement says.
A United Nations title should not place anyone above scrutiny. Yet that is precisely what appears to have happened during Francesca Albanese's visit to Ireland.
Despite international condemnation, calls for resignation from European governments and demands for a UN… pic.twitter.com/1lQOYaT3Wt
— Orli Degani (@orlidegani) November 5, 2026
Hillel Neuer, the head of the watchdog group UN Watch, says in a statement directed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, “You allowed this barking mad lunatic and her friends to bring the United Nations into disrepute.”
The Irish foreign minister, Helen McEntee, hails her meeting with Albanese, saying, “Ireland will not forget about Palestine and will continue to stand up for the UN.”
US Central Command announces $20M reward for info on Iranian nuclear program
The United States is offering a $20 million reward “and possible relocation” for information about Iran’s nuclear program, the military says, despite President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that it has been obliterated.
A State Department program, Rewards for Justice, “is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community,” US Central Command says in a statement posted on X.
Iran news agency reports 2 missiles struck Qeshm Island
Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency says early Saturday initial reports indicate that two missiles struck Qeshm Island, adding there is no official information on possible damage.
Tasnim says further details will be released once the incident is confirmed by relevant authorities.
The state news agency IRNA earlier reported that local witnesses said two projectiles had attacked the Suza area of Qeshm Island in southern Iran after the sound of an aircraft was heard over the island.
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